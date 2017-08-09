FOOTBALL: Eagles and Oilers ready for alumni game

The Civic Memorial Eagles and East Alton-Wood River Oilers have Aug. 19 circled on the calendar.

At 7 p.m. that Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Wood River the Oilers and Eagles will square off in an alumni football game promoted by Alumni Football USA. It will be a full contact, tackle football with certified high school officials.

There are 86 former players from the two programs who have been preparing for the high profile game since June. CM has 45 players, who will be led by former head coach and current Collinsville head coach Rick Reinhart. EA-WR has 41 alumni and will be coached by Joe Parmentier and Phil Kessler.

Proceeds from the event will be split evenly between the two schools. Tickets are $10 each and children under six are free. Contact Mike Roper at 772-2836 to purchase tickets.

In conjunction with the game, the Eagles are conducting a prep rally at Laux Brickhouse Grille in Bethalto — owned by new CM boys basketball head coach Ross Laux — at 6 p.m. on Aug. 18. All former Eagle players participating or otherwise, as well as band members, cheerleaders and any other CM alums, are invited to this informal gathering.

On Aug. 20 a golf outing planned for all interested parties from both schools will be conducted at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River. The tournament begins at 9 a.m. and cost is $35 per person. Pre-registration is required. Please contact Chuck Bennett at 259-5434 to register.

Any questions surrounding the alumni game or festivities surrounding it can be directed to Mike Roper at mikeroper1975@gmail.com or Kim Klocke at zakdaktj@gmail.com.