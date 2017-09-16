FOOTBALL: Edwardsville gets first win in big fashion over GCHS

EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Tigers finally got their first win of 2017 on Friday at the District 7 Sports Complex.

The Tigers defeated the Granite City Warriors 52-7 to improve to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the Southwestern Conference, while the Warriors slipped to 2-2 and 0-2 with the loss.

EHS was highlighted by a 4 touchdown performance from junior Antonio Thigpen, Jr., who ran for 168 yards on 21 carries. Thigpen has taken the reins of the running game with fellow junior running back Dionte Rodgers on the shelf for the rest of the season after having shoulder surgery.

GCHS’ 5 first-half turnovers helped out the Tigers, too. The Warriors had 4 lost fumbles and an interception in the opening half.

Granite City was playing without sophomore quarterback Freddy Edwards, who injured his shoulder in a Week 3 home game vs. Belleville East. Warriors’ head coach Carl Luehmann said it’s yet to be determined how much time Edwards will miss. Junior Austin Bonvicino took over quarterback duties for Granite City.

Unfortunately it didn’t take the Warriors’ offense long to turn the ball over to the Tigers, fumbling on the second play of the game. EHS got the ball on the Granite City 27-yard line after Evan Ramirez recovered the fumble. One play later Thigpen scored his first TD of the night on a 27-yard sprint into the end zone.

Devin Parker’s extra point gave Edwardsville a 7-0 lead at the 11:11 mark of the first quarter.

GCHS then fumbled on its second play from scrimmage on its next drive. This time Jacob Morrissey grabbed the loose ball and Thigpen punched it in on a three-yard score on the following play. Parker’s point after made it 14-0 at the 10:28 mark of the opening quarter.

A 9-play drive by the Warriors on their next possession was highlighted by a 17-yard hookup between Bonvicino and Reide Wilson that helped them move into Edwardsville territory. Another fumble gave it back to the Tigers though. Josh Anderson made the fumble recovery.

EHS was able to capitalize on the turnover with a 36-yard field goal by Parker at the 4:09 mark of the first quarter to make it 17-0.

The Tigers added a 40-yard TD run by quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman and a 7-yard fumble recovery for a score by Rodney Smith on GCHS’ fourth fumble of the game to go up 31-0 at the close of the first quarter.

Granite City finally got on the board at the 10:55 mark of the second quarter with a stellar drive. Bonvicino found running back Jerry Watson slashing across the field on a 72-yard strike. It looked like Watson would take it the distance, but he was brought down at the 5-yard line, setting up Richard Graham’s 2-yard plunge 2 plays later. Chase Reeves kicked the extra point to cut it to 31-7.

Thigpen later scored on another 27-yard run for the Tigers and after Jalen Cooper intercepted a Warrior pass, Abdur-Rahman found Lavontas Hairston on a 10-yard TD strike to make it 45-7 entering the locker room.

Thigpen added his fourth TD at the 5:12 mark of the third quarter on a 3-yard run to make it 52-7 and force a running clock for the rest of the game.

Abdur-Rahman complemented Thigpen’s big game with 63 yards rushing and a score and 110 yards through the air and a TD. Hairston had 3 receptions for 73 yards and a TD to spark the receiving corps.

Watson highlighted the night for the Warriors, compiling 125 yards from scrimmage, 53 on the ground and 72 through the air. Bonvicino threw for 96 yards and an interception also.

Next up for Edwardsville is a road game at Alton at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22. The Redbirds are 2-2 and 1-1 after losing 20-6 at Belleville West on Friday.

Granite City faces West at Kevin Greene Field in Week 5. The Maroons are 3-1 and 2-0 after Friday’s win.

× Matt Martin 9-15-17 Edwardsville head coach Matt Martin discusses the Tigers 52-7 win over Granite City on Friday, their first win of the season. EHS is now 1-3 and 1-1 in the SWC.

× Antonio Thigpen, Jr. 9-15-17 EHS running back Antonio Thigpen, Jr. discusses his four touchdown performance in a 52-7 win over Granite City on Friday at the District 7 Sports Complex.