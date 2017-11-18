FOOTBALL: EHS' Abdur-Rahman, Alton's Smith earn all-state honors

A pair of area players were named to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association all-state team.

Edwardsville junior Kendall Abdur-Rahman was named to the 8A team and Alton senior Darrell Smith was selected to the 7A team. Both players earned their first all-state award.

Abdur-Rahman, a quarterback, was the only player in the Metro East area to be selected on the 8A team after helping the Tigers finish with a 9-4 record and reach the state semifinals and scoring a team-high 13 touchdowns, including five against Belleville West.

Abdur-Rahman became the first EHS quarterback since Dan Marinko in '13 and '14 to earn all-state recognition.

Smith helped the Redbirds earn their first trip to the state playoffs after leading the team with 20 touchdowns. Alton finished with a 6-5 record after losing to Lincoln-Way West in the second round, its first winning season since '14. The Redbirds were 0-9 last year.

Smith went through an injury-riddled junior season that included a leg injury he suffered in the final weeks of the season.

Smith was one of two Metro East area players who made the 7A team. The other was Belleville West's Kriston Davis.