FOOTBALL: Flying to victory

BETHALTO – The Civic Memorial alumni football team picked up another victory on Saturday.

This time, the squad did it in front of its home fans.

CM defeated Jersey 26-7 in the first annual alumni football game between both schools at Civic Memorial High. It's the second year in a row the Eagles alumni squad won a game. A year ago, CM topped East Alton-Wood River 28-0 at EA-WR's Memorial Gymnasium.

The contest between CM and EA-WR raised almost $24,000, making it the No. 1 Alumni Football USA fundraising event in the country.

Saturday's game raised over $15,000.

“It's a great feeling to be back here and playing at home,” said Madi Mikhayel, the Eagles' captain and a 2002 CM grad. “There's nothing like it especially when you're playing your rival. It's a competitive game and it was a fun game and I think everybody enjoyed it.”

EA-WR and Roxana will square off in an alumni game at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22 on Charles Raich Field in Roxana.

CM had 41 players on its roster, most of them returned from last year's team that beat the Oilers in '17.

Joe Odom scored a pair of touchdowns and Adam Toppmeyer and Dustin Radick each scored a touchdown for the Eagles, who led 19-0 at halftime.

CM scored 19 points in the second quarter. Odom scored a 10-yard touchdown run with 11:48 to go and a two-yard run with 6:08 left. Toppmeyer caught an 81-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tory Doerr with 6:27 remaining in the quarter.

Radick scored an 11-yard TD run with 10:50 to go in the contest.

CM and Jersey square off every year in the high school season since they're Mississippi Valley Conference opponents. The two schools have been rivals for many years.

“When I played, it's always the toughest game,” said Joe Odom, a 1998 CM grad who went on to play college football at Purdue University and four years in the NFL.

Odom was selected as the Eagles' offensive player of the game and Brian Liedtke earned CM's defensive player of the game honors.

Liedtke, Stephen Tungett and Austin Schoppet each had an interception for the Eagles.

Greg Madson scored a touchdown with 8:12 remaining in the game for Jersey, which had just 22 players.