FOOTBALL: Ford active in Motor City

Southeast Missouri Sports Information Mike Ford

Mike Ford’s dream is becoming a reality.

The 2013 Marquette Catholic grad was added to the active roster of the Detroit Lions on Wednesday as offensive guard T.J. Lang was placed on injured reserve. Ford will join the Lions secondary when they square off with the Carolina Panthers at noon on Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit.

The 6-foot, 194-pound cornerback has been on the practice squad for the Lions all season after signing as an undrafted free agent. He played college football at Southeast Missouri State.

Ford played running back and defensive back during his time with the Explorers, but shifted to defense full time at SEMO and excelled.

He becomes the third Marquette grad to join an NFL active roster. The others are kicker Craig Hentrich and guard Tom Roth.

This story will be updated.

