FOOTBALL: Former Marquette standout stoked to be a Lion

Former Marquette standout Mike Ford goes up to intercept a ball during practice for the Detroit Lions this season. On Wednesday, Ford was signed to Detroit's active roster from the practice squad. He will make his pro debut at noon on Sunday vs. the Carolina Panthers.

Mike Ford can’t forget where he came from.

His past has helped mold him and get him to his current spot with the Detroit Lions. The 2013 Marquette Catholic grad was an undrafted free agent with the Lions this year, who was added to the active roster from the practice squad as a cornerback on Wednesday.

From his time in Alton, playing for the Explorers and later at Southeast Missouri State, Wednesday was a culmination of all those experiences, pushing him to the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.

“It’s a blessing,” Ford said. “Growing up that was always my goal to make it to the NFL and to just get the opportunity to finally be on the active roster and get out there and help the team is an honor. In any way the coaches need me, it’s just a blessing to be out there.”

Ford made the practice squad coming out of training camp and has spent all season working and growing there. He said without those experiences he wouldn’t be getting his talents showcased at Ford Field on Sunday.

“That’s the key to me becoming active,” he said. “Every day in this league you’ve got to come to work, go hard and make sure you’re competing and you know what you’re doing. Training camp, every day is a grind. You’ve got long meetings, but you’ve got to stay focused and I feel that’s one thing I did very well. I stayed back, listened to the coaches and tried to really learn what they wanted out of us.

“Every day is an interview, so you’ve got to come trying to impress your coaches, your team and making sure they can rely on you.”

Listening to coaches is something Ford has been doing for awhile. He credits his relationship with his Marquette coach, Tim Nelson, for helping get him to where he is now.

Nelson lost a near 5-year battle with colon cancer on Jan. 16, while Ford was preparing for the NFL Combine. When Ford got the news he would become Nelson’s first former player to suit up for an NFL game, his coach was one of the first people to enter his mind.

“Once I heard the news it was kind of crazy, he was one of the first people I thought of,” Ford said. “I actually opened my phone up and went to call him and then I thought, ‘Dang, I can’t call him.’”

He admitted those life lessons he learned from Nelson have helped get him here. They assist him not just on the gridiron, but every day.

“He used to always preach to me, don’t worry about what’s going wrong in your life, somebody always has it better and always focus on the next level,” he said. “I hold onto those things and use them in my day-to-day life. If something is getting hard for me I just think about him. Coach Nelson was like a father figure to me and the love for him is always going to be there. I wish I could have given him that call, but I know he’s looking down and smiling on me.”

While he may not have Nelson physically there to call, he still has a great foundation and support group — led by his mother, Tameca Bergman.

“I’ve had many influences, but I’d say my mom is my biggest influence,” he said. “She’s always been there. Anytime I get down on myself, she’s always there to lift me back up and when things are good she’s always there to humble me. She’s always there in every way possible to keep me as a stable human being. She’s my biggest support system.”

And an education based in faith in Alton has helped stabilize him, too.

“I never forget about where I came from,” Ford said. “Those people (at Marquette) helped me grow up so much. They brought me closer to God and I thank them for that. Going to a Catholic school that’s something that’s big and I couldn’t thank them anymore. It’s crazy how much they changed my life and they’ve been there for me.

“I talked to Mr. (Mike) Slaughter and he’s excited and said he’s going to tune in. I just thank all of Marquette and they’ll always be a part of me.”

This is just the beginning for Ford, now that he’s made the active roster the ultimate goal is to stay there and continue to make his community proud. He hopes he’s got the right recipe for that success.

“I’ve got to do my job,” he said. “That’s what the NFL is, it’s a business and you’ve got to do your job. Whatever the coach or the team asks of you, you’ve got to be there and be reliable. You’ve got to do it to the best of your ability.”