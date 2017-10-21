FOOTBALL: Four area teams qualify for state playoffs

The city of Alton had reason to celebrate on Saturday night.

Two of the city's high school football teams – Alton High and Marquette Catholic – will extend their high school football seasons to at least another week.

The Redbirds will play in the state playoffs for the first time since 2006 after drawing Lincoln Park in the first round Class 7A state playoffs. The Explorers will head to Newton in their first-round Class 3A state playoff game.

It's the first time in 11 years both Alton schools will be in the state football playoffs in the same year.

East Alton-Wood River and Edwardsville also will be participating in the state playoffs. EA-WR will travel to Carlinville to take on the Cavaliers in a first-round Class 3A state playoff game for the second year in a row, while Edwardsville will travel to Huntley in a first-round Class 8A game.

Pairings were announced on Saturday via the IHSA website.

At 5-4, the Redbirds will be making their 10th state playoff appearance after going 0-9 last fall. They also celebrated their first winning season since '14.

Alton was at 2-3 on Sept. 22 before winning three straight games over Belleville East, O'Fallon and Granite City to become playoff eligible.

The Redbirds ended their regular season on Friday with a 22-19 road loss to East St. Louis.

Now, Alton will be playing its third straight road game against a Lincoln Park team that finished 8-1 this year and will be making its fourth straight trip to the state playoffs and its fifth overall.

“It's a great feeling,” Alton coach Eric Dickerson said. “I know the boys are excited. One of their goals during the off-season was to make the playoffs for the first time in 11 years and they accomplished that.”

Lincoln Park, located in Chicago, ended its regular season on Thursday with a 31-8 win over Mather to clinch the Chicago Public Conference title.

Marquette will be making its third straight trip to the state playoffs. The Explorers will be competing in Class 3A for the first time since '11.

Marquette finished its regular season at 8-1 and clinched a Prairie State Conference title after beating South Fork 42-0 on Friday. Taylorville handed the Explorers their only loss.

“Our attitude is getting a little bit better in every game,” Marquette coach Darrell Angleton said. “We're trying to hit our peak now.”

Marquette lost in the first round in each of the last two years. It will face a Newton team that is also 8-1.

Newton, located about 30 minutes southeast of Effingham, beat Paris 45-35 in its regular season finale on Friday. The Eagles will compete in the state playoffs for the fourth time in five years. Last year, they lost to Carlinville 32-21 in the quarterfinals.

EA-WR lost to the Cavaliers 76-19 in a first-round game last year, its first state playoff appearance since 2006.

At 7-2, the Oilers will be making back-to-back trips to the state playoffs for the first time since 2003-2004.

“I'm very happy,” EA-WR coach Garry Herron said. “I'm so happy for the kids, their parents, the community and the school. The vibe around the school is so different these past two years of making the playoffs.”

After starting off its season with a loss to Breese Central, EA-WR bounced back to beat Civic Memorial and Madison. After a loss to Marquette in week 4, the Oilers won their next five games.

EA-WR and Marquette could square off in a quarterfinal game if they win their first two rounds. The Explorers beat the Oilers 47-0 on Sept. 15.

After winning its first eight games, Carlinville dropped its first game of the season on Friday after falling 35-28 to Greenville. The Cavaliers will be making their 11th straight trip to the state playoffs. Last year, they lost to IC Catholic in the championship game.

Edwardsville is back in the state playoffs for the seventh straight year after starting off at 0-3. The Tigers finished their regular season at 6-3 after beating Collinsville 70-0 on Friday.

A year ago, EHS finished 10-2 after falling to Glenbard West in the Class 8A quarterfinals at home.

The Tigers will take on a Huntley team that finished its regular season at 8-1.

Huntley, which also was eliminated in the quarterfinals in '16, will be making its fourth straight trip to the state playoffs. The Red Raiders defeated McHenry 45-7 in their regular season finale on Friday.