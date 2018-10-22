FOOTBALL: Friday night lights

stock football on field

The Alton Redbirds, East Alton-Wood River and Granite City Warriors football teams will have their first-round state playoff games at 7 p.m. Friday.

All of the teams will be on the road. Alton will travel to Rolling Meadows, Granite City will head to Batavia and EA-WR will go to Carlinville.

The Oilers are playing Carlinville in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs for the third straight year. The Cavaliers knocked off EA-WR in each of the last three years. The Oilers will enter Friday's game with a 6-3 record.

The Redbirds (5-4) are looking to win their first-round playoff game for the second year in a row as they take on Rolling Meadows in a Class 7A first-round game. Last year, Alton traveled to Chicago to take on Lincoln Park and pulled off a 32-12 victory. The team lost to Lincoln-Way West the following week.

The Warriors (5-4) are in state competition for the first time since 2011. They will take on a Batavia team that is 9-0 and is the defending Class 7A state champion.

Rolling Meadows and Carlinville also are 9-0.