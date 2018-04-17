FOOTBALL: From Tiger to Titan

Chase Viehman will continue his football career at Illinois Wesleyan University, an NCAA Division III in Bloomington, next year.

The Edwardsville senior will join a IWU football program that finished with its third straight winning season in '17. The Titans finished 9-2 and qualified for the NCAA Division III Championships for the sixth time in program history. They lost to Case Western Reserve in a first-round game.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Viehman helped the Tigers finish 9-4 and qualify for the Class 8A state semifinals last fall. He earned first-team all-Southwestern Conference honors at linebacker.

“It's definitely an opportunity that I didn't think I would have.” Viehman said. “Coming in my senior year, I haven't started before and I worked extremely hard in the off-season and it paid dividends.”