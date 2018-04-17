FOOTBALL: From Tiger to Titan

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Edwardsville senior Chase Viehman (front row, center) announced that he will play football for Illinois Wesleyan University next year. Viehman is flanked by his family and Edwardsville football coach Matt Martin.

Chase Viehman will continue his football career at Illinois Wesleyan University, an NCAA Division III in Bloomington, next year.

The Edwardsville senior will join a IWU football program that finished with its third straight winning season in '17. The Titans finished 9-2 and qualified for the NCAA Division III Championships for the sixth time in program history. They lost to Case Western Reserve in a first-round game.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Viehman helped the Tigers finish 9-4 and qualify for the Class 8A state semifinals last fall. He earned first-team all-Southwestern Conference honors at linebacker.

“It's definitely an opportunity that I didn't think I would have.” Viehman said. “Coming in my senior year, I haven't started before and I worked extremely hard in the off-season and it paid dividends.”