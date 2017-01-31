FOOTBALL: Greene headed to the Big Apple

× Expand Courtesy of PIttsburgh Steelers Kevin Greene

Granite City South graduate and NFL Hall of Famer Kevin Greene was hired as the new outside linebackers coach for the New York Jets.

Greene played high school football at Granite City South (now Granite City High) from 1976-1980. He went on to play college ball at Auburn and 15 seasons in the NFL. He previously spent five seasons as Green Bay's outside linebackers coach from 2009-2013.

Greene, who replaces Mark Collins as the Jets' outside linebackers coach, was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and the 1996 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.