FOOTBALL: Happy Oilers

Ten years ago, Troy Gibson led the East Alton-Wood River Oilers to a 26-13 home victory over the Roxana Shells.

A quarterback, Gibson scored a touchdown and threw for 31 yards to help the Oilers pick up their 32nd victory over their crosstown rivals.

On Sept. 22, Gibson helped the Oilers beat the Shells again, this time at an alumni football game in front of a standing-room only crowd at Charles Raich Field. He scored three touchdowns to lift EA-WR to a 35-7 win over Roxana in the contest, which was sponsored by Alumni Football USA.

After Gibson received the Oilers' offensive player of the game award, his teammates shouted, “MVP!”

“It was a fun game,” Gibson said.

EA-WR played an alumni football game for the second year in a row. Last year, the Oilers played Civic Memorial at Memorial Stadium and lost 28-0. The contest raised almost $24,000, making it the No. 1 Alumni Football USA fundraising event in the country.

“We had a blast,” said Mike Roper, a 1993 EA-WR grad and the Oilers' head coach. “They were the funnest four months of my life. It's been hectic, but it finally paid off.”

Roxana played its first alumni football game. Mark Foutch, the Shells' oldest player at 54 years old, said he enjoyed playing in the contest despite the loss.

“There was total support for the Roxana football program,” he said. “I had no aspirations of being able to do a whole lot, but I practiced through the year. I got a little twisted there in the first quarter and I couldn't play anything after that. It was a a great experience.”

The Oilers and Shells had a big football rivalry. They split their 64 meetings playing against each other. They hadn't played each other since 2011.

“It's always been a real competitive game,” Gibson said. “No matter whose on paper the most skilled, it's always a dogfight to the end. There are two football towns that have a lot of heart out here.”

The Shells were coached by Bill Smith, who guided the football program to three straight state playoff appearances from 2001-2003.

“Having Bill come back out here and man the sidelines out here for us, you couldn't asked for anybody better for our program to be out and help lead the way,” said Tom Forsythe, a 2004 Roxana grad and the Shells' captain.

Chris Skinner, an 1983 Roxana graduate, played on the offensive line in the contest. A month ago, he coached the Jersey football team against CM in an alumni game.

“I saw how much fun our guys from Jerseyville had,” Skinner said. “But I felt that I can still do this, so I came down and they had me playing center and it was great.”

In addition to Gibson's three touchdowns, the Oilers also had TDs from Nathan Flanigan and Kevin Tharp and scored a safety in the first quarter. EA-WR led 29-0 at halftime.

Flanigan, a 2007 graduate, intercepted a pass and scored a 50-yard touchdown run as time expired in the second quarter.

“It was incredible to do it and come back after not playing for 12 years and do it in front of my friends and family,” Flanigan said.

EA-WR's Mike Young, Sr., was the game's oldest player at 56 years old. He graduated from EA-WR in 1979.

“What an honor to be on the field with these guys and being able to try to contribute,” Young said. “I got some defensive plays in and I got to run the ball at the end.”

A 63-yard touchdown catch by Thomas Poore and a PAT by Tony Drew provided the Shells' only points.