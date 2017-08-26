FOOTBALL: Huskies bite Tigers in opener

EDWARDSVILLE — It was looking like an enjoyable season opener for the Edwardsville Tigers on Saturday afternoon at the District 7 Sports Complex, but things unraveled quickly.

The Naperville North Huskies spoiled the fun, erasing a 42-0 deficit to beat EHS 53-49 in an improbable comeback.

Edwardsville losing starting quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman didn’t help. The junior signal caller rushed for 158 yards and a pair of touchdowns and threw for 47 yards through the air before exiting with severe body cramping. He came out after sprinting on an 80-yard TD run with 57.5 seconds remaining in the first quarter. It left the Tigers up 28-0 at the time.

The first quarter saw EHS score four TDs — a 43 yard scurry by Abdur-Rahman, a 44-yard run by Dionte Rodgers, a 2-yard run by Antonio Thigpen, Jr. and Abdur-Rahman’s 80-yard run.

The Tigers also had an interception and a fumble recovery by Ryan Strohmeier in the opening quarter.

Edwardsville tacked on a 1-yard TD run from Rodgers and a 1-yard scoring plunge by Thigpen to push the lead to 42-0 with 5:15 left in the first half. Devin Parker had all five extra points.

It looked like the Tigers could shock the Huskies and take a running clock into the second half, but the shock factor came from the other way.

North quarterback Drake Davis scored on a 5-yard TD run with 3:03 left in the half and then connected with Nick Calcagno on the 2-point conversion to make it 42-8. Then with 13 seconds to go Davis found Calcagno on a 25-yard strike. The 2-point conversion failed, but the Huskies cut it to 42-14 entering the break.

Edwardsville opened the second half with a 1-yard TD run by Thigpen, his third of the game, to make it 49-14 in favor of the Tigers at the 9:08 mark. That proved to be their final score.

The Huskies responded on the ensuing kickoff when Matt Maschmeirer returned it 74 yards into the end zone. Davis found Jack Hinkle for the 2-point conversion to cut it to 49-22.

Three more passing TDs by Davis dwindled it to 49-40 by the close of the third quarter. An Edwardsville interception set up the final score of the third quarter.

North got it to 49-47 at the 8:27 mark of the fourth when Calcagno busted an 86-yard punt return for a score.

That came just plays after Edwardsville had advanced it to the North 1-yard line, but had it nullified with a holding penalty.

The Huskies finally got their lead with 21.5 seconds left when Davis punched in a 1-yard score following a 14-play drive that went 59 yards.

EHS got one play off, but threw an interception to seal the win for North.

Davis, a transfer from Bureau Valley High, a 1A program, erupted for 387 yards, 3 TDs and an interception to lead the Huskies.

Rodgers paced the Tigers with 27 carries for 191 yards and 2 scores, while Thigpen ran for 48 yards and a team-high 3 TDs. Sophomore Nicholas Hemken came in at quarterback after Abdur-Rahman’s departure and threw for 32 yards and a pair of interceptions.

Edwardsville returns to action at the District 7 Sports Complex at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 when it welcomes Missouri powerhouse CBC before opening Southwestern Conference play in Week 3 at East St. Louis. It’s a tough three-game stretch to open the season for the Tigers.

× Matt Martin 8-26-17 Edwardsville head football coach Matt Martin discusses the Tigers 53-49 loss to Naperville North on Saturday in the season opener. EHS led 42-0 in the first half before ultimately losing.