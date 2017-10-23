FOOTBALL: IHSA releases times for football playoff games

The dates and times for the IHSA football playoffs for Week 1 were released this afternoon on www.ihsa.org.

The Alton Redbirds, Edwardsville Tigers, East Alton-Wood River Oilers and Marquette Catholic Explorers will all play on Friday.

Alton (5-4) travels to Chicago (Lincoln Park) (8-1) at 6 p.m. Friday for a Class 7A contest. The game will be played at Lane Stadium located at 2501 W. Addison St. in Chicago. The venue is just several blocks from Wrigley Field.

Friday will mark the Redbirds first trip to the playoffs since 2006. They are searching for only their second postseason win in school history. The first came in 1992 at Public School Stadium in a 28-21 victory in overtime against Pekin.

Edwardsville (6-3) battles Huntley (8-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. The game will be played at Huntley High located at 13719 Harmony Rd. in Huntley, which is approximately 60 miles northwest of Chicago. EHS is cast in Class 8A.

It marks the seventh straight season the Tigers have made the playoffs. They reached the state quarterfinals in 8A a year ago.

EA-WR returns to Carlinville for a second consecutive Class 3A opening-round playoff game. The Oilers (7-2) and Cavaliers (8-1) will square off at 7 p.m. Friday at Carlinville High.

Last season the Cavies walloped EA-WR 76-19 in a first-round game.

The Oilers are still looking for their first postseason win in school history. It’s the first time they’ve made back-to-back playoff appearances since 2003 and 2004.

Even at 8-1, Marquette hits the road for the first round of the 3A playoffs. The Explorers are at Newton (8-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. Newton is roughly 30 miles southeast of Effingham.

The Explorers are playoff bound for the third straight season and 11th out of the last 12 years. They are in 3A for the first time since 2011 and are looking for their first playoff win since 2012.

Some other local teams first-round matches include Madison (6-3) at Carrollton (8-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday and Calhoun (6-3) at Camp Point Central at 1 p.m. Saturday in Class 1A. In 2A, South Mac (5-4), the Bunker Hill/Mount Olive coop, play Downs (Tri-Valley) (8-1) at 3 p.m. Saturday on the road.

Althoff (8-1) plays host to Carterville (7-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday, Highland (9-0) welcomes Quincy (Notre Dame) (5-4) at 7 p.m. Friday and Columbia (5-4) heads to Herscher (8-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in Class 4A. In Class 5A, Triad (8-1) welcomes Peoria Richwoods (5-4) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

East St. Louis (8-1) will play host to Libertyville (5-4) at 3 p.m. Saturday and Belleville West (6-3) hits the road for Buffalo Grove (8-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday in 7A action.