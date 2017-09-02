FOOTBALL: Madison cruises past Metro East Lutheran

The Madison Trojans football team played its first home game in 25 years on Saturday when it took on the Metro East Lutheran Knights at the Madison High campus.

The Trojans gave their fans plenty to cheer about. They cruised to a 56-0 win over the Knights to improve to 2-0.

Madison started its season last week with a 64-0 win over Our Lady Sacred Heart Academy on the road. The Trojans hadn't fielded a football team since 1992. They have co-oped with Metro East Lutheran the last two years.

Now, Madison is looking to stay undefeated on Friday, when it travels to East Alton-Wood River to take on the Oilers (1-1).

The Trojans will play three more home games. Their next home contest will be on Sept. 16 against Mount Olive/Bunker Hill.

Metro East Lutheran dropped to 0-2. The Knights started their season with a 77-6 loss to Fisher on the road. They will play another road game on Friday against Polo.

Rhyheem Samuels scored a two-yard touchdown run with 2:20 left in the first quarter to give the Trojans a 6-0 lead.

Madison extended its lead to 36-0 at halftime after getting touchdowns from Malcolm Conway, Alphonso Rice, Carl Moore and Artavis Stepney in the second quarter. With just 11 seconds into the second, Conway intercepted a Metro East Lutheran quarterback Darion Brooks pass and scored a 40-yard touchdown run. With time expired in the period, Stepney intercepted a pass and scored a 73-yard run.

DeAngelo Briggs and Rice each scored touchdowns in the third quarter to boost Madison's lead to 50-0.

Stepney scored his second touchdown with 6:36 left in the fourth to round out the scoring.

Out of Madison's 24 players, only six played for the combined MELHS/Madison team last year. They were Briggs, Delvondre Jenkins, Carl Moore, Darrien Miller, Fashaun Merritt and Christian Hunt.

Darion Brooks, Zach Bozarth. Zach Keplar, Jackson Tujo, Jefferson Thomas, Damonte Bean, Tarin Hatcher, Drake Trampe and Kai Luckett return for the Knights this year after playing on the co-op team in '16.