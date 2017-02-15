FOOTBALL: Markle signs with Missouri Baptist University

Alton's Cody Markle made it official on Monday at AHS in front of friends and family.

The offensive and defensive lineman for the Redbird football team signed the paper work to continue his football career at Missouri Baptist University in Creve Ceour, Mo.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 290 pounds, Markle was a stalwart in the trenches for Alton during his career. He will take his size and abilities to the NAIA school in Missouri. The Spartans compete in the American Midwest Conference.

Missouri Baptist was just 3-8 last season, the best football season in its short existence. The program participated in its first season in 2014, so Markle will be a part of the fourth season with the Spartans when he takes the field this fall and will look to help continue growing it.