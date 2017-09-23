FOOTBALL: Maroons blank Warriors

GRANITE CITY — The Granite City Warriors football team struggled in Friday night’s home Southwestern Conference contest against the Belleville West Maroons.

The Maroons defeated the Warriors in a 41-0 shutout. Granite City dropped to 2-3 overall and 0-3 in the SWC. West is now 4-1 and 3-0 with the win.

Both teams had trouble scoring, and even moving the football, in the early minutes. The first two series for both teams netted nothing in the way of points. The Maroons broke the ice on their third series when wide receiver William Laxon caught quarterback Jackson McCloskey’s seven-yard pass into the end zone to make the score 6-0. Logan Seibert’s extra point made the score 7-0.

Laxon caught nine passes for 122 yards for the game and scored another time in the second quarter. He caught an 11-yard pass from McCloskey to score his second touchdown with 32 seconds left in the first half. Running back Kriston Davis scored on a 21-yard run at the 10:03 mark in the second quarter. The Maroons led 21-0 at halftime.

Granite City’s offense worked the ball into West territory once in the first half. Defensive back Brennnan Haddix intercepted a Marrons’ pass in the end zone at 2:34 mark in the second quarter, but the Warrior’s offense did little with the opportunity.

For the Warriors, running back Jerry Watson led the way, carrying the ball 15 times for 47 yards. Junior quarterback Austin Bonvicino carried the ball eight times for 13 yards and also connected on 5-of-19 passes for 14 yards. Bonvicino replaced original starting quarterback Freddy Edwards who has been sidelined with injury since leaving in the first half of a Week 3 contest vs. Belleville East. On defense, linebacker Logan Gordon finished with 14 solo tackles and 2 assists.

West’s offense continued to rack up points in the second half with Ni’ei Hill, DeUndrey Johnson and Jacob McCloskey scoring TDs. Seibert turned in a fine performance, going 6-of-7 on extra points.

The Warriors will take on the Collinsville Kahoks at 7 p.m. in Week 6 at Collinsville. The Kahoks lost 80-6 to East St. Louis on Friday to drop to 0-5 and 0-3. The Maroons battle the Flyers in a marquee matchup at home at 1 p.m. on Sept. 30. East Side is 4-1 and 3-0 on the season.

× Carl Luehmann 9-22-17 Granite City head coach Carl Luehmann discusses the Warriors loss to Belleville West at Kevin Greene Field on Friday.