FOOTBALL: Marquette blanks South Fork, finishes 8-1

ALTON — The Marquette Catholic Explorers closed out the regular season in fine fashion on Friday at Public School Stadium for their homecoming game.

Marquette blanked the Kincade (South Fork) Ponies 42-0 to finish 8-1 overall and 6-0 in the Prairie State Conference. The Explorers were perfect in the PSC for a second straight season to win the league title. South Fork concluded its season at 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the PSC. The Ponies now await to see if they’ll make the IHSA playoffs.

Marquette knows it is in the postseason. The Explorers just await their seeding and pairing which will be announced on a live show on www.ihsa.org at 8 p.m. Saturday. The players will be aired live on the website from the commons at MCHS during the homecoming dance.

Marquette is in the playoffs for the third year in a row and have advanced there 11 out of the last 12 seasons.

Four turnovers on defense, five rushing touchdowns — three from senior D’Avion Peebles and two from junior Treven Swingler — and one passing TD made for a balanced attack on Friday.

The Explorers wasted little time flexing their muscles.

Peebles got Marquette on the board at the 3:35 mark of the first quarter, scoring on a 6-yard run where he kept his legs churning and pushed the pile into the end zone. John Blachford booted the extra point to make it 7-0.

Blachford was handling the kicking duties with Jiggy Velloff off winning the Class 1A Freeburg Sectional championship with the Explorer boys soccer squad. Blachford was 5-for-5 on extra points before Velloff arrived to kick the final one.

Marquette’s next score came on a 12-yard TD run by Swingler. He juked several defenders, cutting his way into the end zone with 39.4 seconds left in the first quarter. Blachford’s PAT made it 14-0.

A fumble recovery by Alex Roberts on defense set up the next score. Peebles sprinted it 36 yards to the house on the next play, making some nifty moves on his way to the end zone at the 8:03 mark of the second quarter. The point after made it 21-0.

Peebles third score of the first half came on a fourth-and-goal with 4:10 to go. He raced around the left end for a 4-yard score. Blachford’s kick upped it to 28-0, which is how it stood entering the break.

Peebles finished the first half with 123 yards and 3 TDs. For the game he ran it 13 times for 132 yards to accompany the 3 scores to pace the Explorers.

Swingler scored his second TD of the game to kick off the second half offense. He went straight up the gut at the 6:45 mark of the third quarter from 8 yards out. The PAT made it 35-0.

Swingler then picked off South Fork quarterback Houston Simon on the next drive to set up a 27-yard TD hookup between Marquette quarterback Kaleb Ware and wide receiver Tommy DeClue at the 4:22 mark of the third. Velloff came on for the extra point to make it 42-0.

Freshman Zach Smith joined the fun for the Explorers late, intercepting Simon for Marquette’s third turnover of the game on defense on the Ponies’ final drive.

Swingler complemented Peebles on the ground, hauling the rock 10 times for 78 yards and his 2 scores. Aaron Gregory chipped in with 6 carries for 46 yards, too.

Ware was 9-of-24 through the air for 108 yards and a score. Blachford led the receiving corps with 4 grabs for 35 yards.

On defense Roberts had a sack and a fumble recovery, while Brandon Buhs added half a sack and another fumble recovery. James Malone also had a sack and Jack Parker produced half a sack.

× Darrell Angleton 10-20-17 Marquette head coach Darrell Angleton discusses the Explorers' 42-0 win over South Fork on Friday and now awaiting their playoff pairing for next week.

× D'Avion Peebles and Treven Swingler 10-20-17 Marquette running backs D'Avion Peebles and Treven Swingler discuss their combined 5 touchdowns on Friday during a 42-0 win over South Fork.