FOOTBALL: Marquette's Tesson signs with St. Ambrose

× Expand Submitted photo Marquette's Alex Tesson recently signed to continue his football career at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa. Here Tesson, seated middle, poses with his family, Marquette principal Mike Slaughter, standing left, and athletics director Jack Holmes, standing right.

Marquette Catholic senior Alex Tesson recently signed with St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa.

The 6-foot-2, 280-pound Tesson was a stalwart for the Explorers on both the defensive and offensive lines in 2016. He played nose tackle on the D-line and guard on the O-line for Marquette, which turned in a 7-3 record in the fall, winning a Prairie State Conference title and reaching the 4A playoffs.

Tesson was a part of a front-line defensive line that didn't allow a rushing touchdown during PSC play in '16. He produced 36 total tackles, including 19 solos and 4 tackles-for-loss during his season season.

He takes his talents to St. Ambrose, a NAIA program that finished 4-6 last season. The Fighting Bees play in the Mid-State Football Association.

Tesson joins fellow Marquette product Jordan Harris — a 2014 grad — at St. Ambrose. He just finished his junior campaign as a wide receiver there.