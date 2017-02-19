FOOTBALL: Marquette's Tesson signs with St. Ambrose

Marquette Catholic senior Alex Tesson recently signed with St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa.

The 6-foot-2, 280-pound Tesson was a stalwart for the Explorers on both the defensive and offensive lines in 2016. He played nose tackle on the D-line and guard on the O-line for Marquette, which turned in a 7-3 record in the fall, winning a Prairie State Conference title and reaching the 4A playoffs.

Tesson was a part of a front-line defensive line that didn't allow a rushing touchdown during PSC play in '16. He produced 36 total tackles, including 19 solos and 4 tackles-for-loss during his season season.

He takes his talents to St. Ambrose, a NAIA program that finished 4-6 last season. The Fighting Bees play in the Mid-State Football Association.

Tesson joins fellow Marquette product Jordan Harris — a 2014 grad — at St. Ambrose. He just finished his junior campaign as a wide receiver there.

