FOOTBALL: Marquette tops CM in rivalry season opener

ALTON — The Marquette Catholic Explorers got some revenge on the Civic Memorial Eagles on Friday night at Public School Stadium.

After losing to the Eagles the last three season openers, the Explorers pulled out a 21-7 victory on Friday. CM had defeated Marquette by a margin of 129-28 over the previous three seasons, including a 30-0 win in Bethalto last year. The Explorers’ last triumph over the Eagles came in 1991, but before the current series the two programs hadn’t played since ‘92.

It was Marquette’s first opening week win in six seasons.

The Explorers wasted little time in taking control on Friday, scoring at the 8:17 mark of the first quarter when junior running back Treven Swingler plunged into the end zone from one yard out. John Blachford kicked the extra point to make it 7-0. Swingler picked up 27 yards rushing on 5 carries in the opening drive, which also included a 10-yard hookup between quarterback Kaleb Ware and Blachford.

The Explorers next score came at the 11:48 mark of the second quarter when Ware fired a 61-yard touchdown strike to Blachford to put them up 14-0. Riley Velloff booted the point after.

CM finally got percolating on its next possession. A 38-yard connection between quarterback Brayden Pierce and receiver Eli Jones put the Eagles in good field position. Three plays later Pierce squirted in for a 2-yard TD on the ground. Chandler Powell kicked the extra point to shave the deficit to 14-7.

The Eagles grabbed some momentum in the second quarter, thanks in part to six penalties by Marquette. They kept the momentum going on the opening drive of the third quarter.

A 15-play drive that carved 7:21 off the clock and went 73 yards down to the Marquette two-yard line, had CM knocking on the door. With a fourth-and-goal, the Eagles went to squeeze it in but fumbled and the Explorers recovered it in the end zone, sending it to the 20-yard line and giving them possession.

Velloff attempted a 45-yard field goal for Marquette early in the fourth quarter, but had it blocked by the Eagles. CM took over possession, but went three and out. When the Eagles went to punt though, the play was botched on fourth-and-5 when punter Joe Whitworth was tackled for a six yard loss. Unfortunately Whitworth had to be helped off the field with an apparent knee injury and didn’t return.

Swingler answered on the very next play for Marquette, scoring on a nifty 19-yard run. He had a quick burst through a hole, bounced off a CM defender, spun away and darted into the end zone. Velloff’s kick made it 21-7.

Swingler finished with 80 yards on 16 carries and two TDs on the night to spark the Explorer offense. Senior Aaron Gregory was impressive, carrying it nine times for 83 yards for Marquette, while Ware went 4-of-6 through the air for 85 yards and a TD. Blachford had 3 catches for 84 yards and a score.

Defensively, Will Hurst snared an interception and had a sack for the Explorers, while Zach Forte had a pair of sacks.

Pierce threw for 107 yards for the Eagles and scored their lone TD on the ground. Nick Walker led the rushing attack with 30 yards. Austin Eaton snared 3 passes for 55 yards to lead the receiving corps.

Travis Wallace had a fumble recovery on defense for CM, while Eli Jones had a sack, as well as Eaton. Walker and Peighton Phillips also combined for a sack.

The Eagles hit the road for another Riverbend showdown next week, traveling to East Alton-Wood River at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1. The Oilers lost a heartbreaker, 48-41, at Breese Central on Friday.

Marquette goes on the road to Mater Dei in Week 2. The Knights won 27-26 over Effingham at home on Friday.

The Explorers also honored Liam Maher before the game. The 2017 Marquette grad and former football standout was in attendance in a wheelchair, recovering from a horrific recent motorcycle accident where his leg was badly broken. Maher was set to begin his career as a kicker at McKendree University this fall prior to the accident.