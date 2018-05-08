FOOTBALL: Minnesota bound

× Expand Saluki Athletics Craig James runs with the ball against Illinois State during his senior season at SIUC. The 2014 EHS grad inked a 3-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings, becoming the third former Tiger currently on an NFL roster.

Edwardsville High grad Craig James is headed back to Minnesota.

James inked a 3-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, returning to the state where he started his collegiate career.

A 2014 EHS grad, James played for the Minnesota Golden Gophers for 2 seasons before transferring to Southern Illinois University Carbondale for his final 2 years. He was a 2-year starter for the Salukis, playing in 20 games with 67 total tackles, 20 pass breakups, 5 interceptions, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.

He was named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Newcomer Team as a junior and was a preseason All-MVFC pick as a senior.

James was invited to the Vikings’ rookie camp on April 30, which ended on Sunday. He was 1 of 4 players signed out of the rookie camp by Minnesota.

He follows in the footsteps of Vincent Valentine and Rodney Coe, becoming the third players coached by Matt Martin at Edwardsville to currently be on an NFL roster. Valentine is on the New England Patriots, while Coe is with the Detroit Lions.

Morris Bradshaw, Steve Carpenter, Bob Hoskins and Wilbur Volz round out the other EHS products to play in the NFL.

As a senior with the Tigers, James helped them reach the Class 7A state semifinals and finish 12-1. He recorded 29 total tackles, produced 4 picks and 2 fumble recoveries on defense. He also ran for 3 return touchdowns on special teams and had 467 total yards from scrimmage on offense with 3 rushing TDs.