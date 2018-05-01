FOOTBALL: Motown bound

× Expand Southeast Missouri Sports Information Here 2013 Marquette grad Mike Ford competes with the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks. Ford is to sign as an undrafted free agent as a cornerback with the Detroit Lions.

The 2018 NFL Draft wrapped up on Saturday.

While 2013 Marquette Catholic High grad Mike Ford didn’t get his name called, he has been invited to the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent. Ford is expected to officially sign with the Lions on May 10.

Ford completed his redshirt senior season as a cornerback at Southeast Missouri State last fall.

In his career at SEMO, Ford played in 38 games, recording 121 total tackles and 87 solo tackles, 7 interceptions, 5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and 27 pass breakups. His 5 interceptions in 2015 were his most in any season, while his 14 pass breakups in 2017 were his most. He led the Redhawks in those statistical categories during those seasons.

The 5-foot-11, 196-pound corner was a standout running back for the Explorers. During his senior campaign in 2012 he rushed for 1,614 yards and scored 33 total touchdowns, 28 on the ground and 5 on returns. His junior year he ran for 837 yards and 16 total TDs, 14 rushing, 1 receiving and 1 return score.

He also played as a defensive back with the Explorers. His senior season he was second on the team with 69 total tackles and tied for the lead in fumble recoveries with 2 and interceptions with 3.

Ford helped Marquette finish 10-2 in 2012 and reach the quarterfinals of the Class 4A playoffs.