FOOTBALL: Oilers beat Eagles for first time since 1978

WOOD RIVER — The last time the East Alton-Wood River Oilers and Civic Memorial Eagles met on the prep gridiron was 1996. The Eagles won that one.

Actually, entering Friday the Oilers hadn’t enjoyed a win over CM since 1978, but all that changed. EA-WR pounded it for 244 yards on the ground and topped the Eagles 21-7 in its home opener at Memorial Stadium on Friday.

With the win, the Oilers improved to 1-1 while CM is now 0-2 on the season.

EA-WR senior Zach Womack paced the ground attack with 16 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown, while fellow senior Gabe Grimes ran it 18 times for 94 yards and a TD.

The Eagles started strong, moving the ball down to the EA-WR 2-yard line on their opening drive of the game, but a holding call negated a Brayden Pierce TD run on fourth down. The Oiler defense then made a stand and kept CM out of the end zone.

EA-WR finally broke the scoreless stalemate as time expired on the first quarter. Quarterback Justin Englar found wide receiver Zach Wells on a 17-yard scoring strike. Englar then booted the extra point to put the Oilers up 7-0.

The Eagles went four and out on the opening drive of the second quarter, but were revitalized when recovering a fumble on EA-WR’s ensuing possession. They pushed it into the red zone again, setting up on the Oiler 4-yard line, but EA-WR stood firm again with a goal-line stand to keep CM off the scoreboard. A Pierce pass to Spencer Powell for 28 yards highlighted the Eagles’ drive.

CM finally found the end zone with 12.1 seconds left in the opening half when Pierce hooked up with Austin Eaton on a 13-yard TD connection. Chandler Powell’s point after was good to tie it 7-7.

EA-WR fumbled the ensuing kickoff, but Wells picked off Pierce trying to throw deep to end the half, sending it to the locker room tied up.

The Oilers had the ball to open the second half though and had their drive of the game. They marched on a 13-play 64-yard drive that peeled nearly 7 minutes off the clock. Grimes punched it in from 2 yards out and Englar’s kick made it 14-7 at the 5:16 mark of the third quarter. Grimes carried it 6 times for 43 yards to methodically push EA-WR down the field, punching it up the gut behind solid O-line play down the field.

The Oilers tacked on one more score with 36.5 seconds to go in the game. Womack scurried around the outside on a 6-yard run and Englar’s kick made it 21-7.

Pierce steered the CM offense, throwing for 178 yards on 11-of-28 passing with a TD and an interception. He was 8-of-13 for 113 yards in the first half.

EA-WR is back in action at Memorial Stadium in Week 3 against Madison. The Trojans are 1-0 and play host to Metro East Lutheran at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The Eagles have their home opener in Week 3, welcoming Olney (Richland County) (1-1) to Hauser Field.

× Garry Herron 9-1-17 EA-WR head football coach Garry Herron discusses the Oilers 21-7 win over CM on Friday in their home opener. It was the first win for EA-WR over the Eagles since 1978.

× Mike Parmentier 9-1-17 CM head coach Mike Parmentier discusses the Eagles 21-7 loss to EA-WR on Friday to drop to 0-2 to open the '17 season.

× Zach Womack 9-1-17 Zach Womack of EA-WR discusses his 128-yard rushing game and TD in a big 21-7 win over CM on Friday. It was the Oilers home opener.