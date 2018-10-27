FOOTBALL: Oilers start strong, but fall to Cavies

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp EA-WR sophomore quarterback Kenny Beachum discusses the next play call with head coach Garry Herron Friday against Carlinville in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs at Carlinville. The Oilers lost 47-8 to finish 6-4.

CARLINVILLE — A strong start wasn’t enough for the East Alton-Wood River Oilers to overcome the high flying Carlinville Cavaliers on Friday in a 47-8 loss.

It was the third straight year the Oilers have traveled to Carlinville for a first round Class 3A playoff game and it was their third consecutive loss. This year was a little different for EA-WR — which finished the season 6-4 — as it was within a touchdown early in the third quarter, trailing just 14-8 at the 9:50 mark.

The first half was a string of positives for the Oilers, recovering an onside kick to start the game, intercepting Cavies’ (10-0) quarterback Jarret Easterday, recovering a fumble and then scoring on a safety. When they opened the third quarter with a 46-yard touchdown run by sophomore Ryan Dawson on their first possession there was plenty of hope for EA-WR.

“I really can’t be more proud of the guys and the effort they put forth and the no quit in them,” fourth-year Oiler head coach Garry Herron said. “Late in the game there was some stuff that happened out of our control. We’ll have to fix those things, but I’m so proud of the way they played against a superior team. This is one of the best teams in the state in this class and we gave them two quarters of all they wanted.”

Unfortunately for the Oilers, Easterday was too much under center, going 15-of-17 through the air for 307 yards, 5 TDs and the interception. It was only his second pick thrown all year and he now has tossed 35 TDs in 10 games.

“In the first half we turned the ball over three times and even in wet conditions that’s unacceptable for us,” Easterday said. “We knew we had to kick it into gear and start taking care of the ball and keep our offense on the field because that’s the only way we were going to score points.”

The weather was conducive to the Oilers, who like to run the ball between the tackles, while the Cavies like to go to the air with their 6-foot-4 quarterback and a talented receiving corps. Herron admitted the constant mist and muddy field helped.

“There’s no doubt (the weather) helped,” Herron said. “We like to run between the tackles and if we can get a seam that’s all we need and for them it’s a little more complex. If one guy slips they don’t have a play. I think the conditions were definitely in our favor and we could have taken advantage of it a little more than we did.”

Penalties killed EA-WR in the game, accruing 7 of them for 105 yards, including 6 for 90 in the second half. Four of those flags were for personal fouls, which are 15-yard penalties. It was a lot of yardage to give up to a dynamic Carlinville offense.

“Our guys need to learn to keep their mouths shut,” Herron said. “But I’m not going to call the crew out, but it seemed a little one-sided to me. It was always our kids saying stuff and I played, I know that’s not the case, so it’s disappointing. You’re in a position where we could tie the score and we give up two or three of those, we had the muffed punt and for me I think that’s where it went downhill.”

The game started with the Cavaliers logging the first two scores. Easterday found Jake Ambuel from 6 yards out at the 4:41 mark of the first quarter and then connected with star wide receiver Kyle Dixon down the sideline on a 63-yard strike at the 10:41 mark of the second quarter. The two-point conversion was good on the first TD, but failed on the second, leaving Carlinville up 14-0.

EA-WR finally got on the board with 2:03 left in the first half when a high snap caromed off Easterday’s hands at the Carlinville 21-yard line and bounced into the end zone. The Oilers swarmed to the ball and recorded the safety to cut it to 14-2, which is how it stayed entering the break.

It took EA-WR five plays to score in the third quarter. Dawson ran to the left side of the line, found a seam and rumbled 46 yards to the house at the 9:50 mark.

“I got hit on both my sides, but somehow managed to stay on my feet and took it all the way to the house,” Dawson said. “After the initial hit I was untouched the rest of the way.”

The Cavies found their groove from there. They got rushing TDs from Dixon and Ethan Wallace and then three TD passes from Easterday of 70, 33 and 10 yards to close out the game.

Carlinville made a commitment to the run in the second half with Wallace getting 15 of his 16 carries. He had one carry for (-3) yards in the first half and finished with 16 carries for 81 yards and the TD.

“Establishing our running game is big, because it starts bringing defensive backs back into the box and doesn’t allow them to cover our receivers,” Dixon said. “Opening up the running game opens up the passing game.”

The game Friday was a much better showing for the Oilers than their last two playoff performances in Carlinville, a 52-19 loss in ‘17 and a 76-19 loss in ‘16.

“I don’t want to say we took them lightly, but we may have overlooked them since we blew them out the last two years,” Dixon said. “We may not have given them the credit for how good they were.”

Easterday added of the Oilers, “East Alton-Wood River gave a great fight tonight and we had to get through some adversity.”

Statistically EA-WR was led by sophomore Damien Wiseman with 22 carries for 70 yards, Dawson with 9 carries for 53 yards and Reggie Newtall with 16 carries for 49 yards. Newtall also had a fumble recovery on defense, while Richard Stewart recovered the onside kick and Shawn McKee had an interception.

Carlinville advances to play the winner of Vandalia (7-2) and Paxton Buckley-Loda (6-3), which play at 2 p.m. Saturday in Vandalia. The Cavaliers are a No. 2 seed in the Class 3A playoffs.