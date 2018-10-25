FOOTBALL: Oilers to get a playoff send-off

The East Alton-Wood River football team is in the playoffs for the third straight season and for the third year in a row the Oilers are headed to Carlinville.

The Class 3A first-round postseason game is 7 p.m. Friday in Carlinville, but first Oilers Nation wants to give a send-off to their gridiron gang. Plan to attend at 11:15 a.m. Friday in the East Building courtyard at EA-WR where there will be a rally to support the team.

Head coach Garry Herron will speak to those in attendance and the Oilers band will perform under the direction of Chris Alexander before the team loads onto the buses for the big game.

