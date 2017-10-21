FOOTBALL: Oilers top South Mac at home

WOOD RIVER — The East Alton-Wood River Oilers ended their season on a high note on Friday night with a 32-14 Prairie State Conference win over the South Mac Chargers at Memorial Stadium.

EA-WR finishes the season with a 7-2 overall record and a 5-1 record in the PSC. South Mac finishes the season 5-4 overall and 4-2 in the league. The win locked up second place in the PSC for the Oilers. The Chargers finished third.

Senior running back Zach Womack and senior fullback Gabe Grimes have served as spark plugs in the Oilers’ efforts all year long and Friday night was no exception. Womack and Grimes each scored two touchdowns in the win. Womack, who rushed for 107 yards, scored both of his TDs in the fourth quarter.

EA-WR led 6-0 after the first quarter, 12-0 at halftime and 18-6 after three quarters, but South Mac made it interesting in the final frame.

The Chargers cut the Oilers’ lead to 18-14 at the 11:48 mark of the fourth quarter when running back Johnny Darrah scored a touchdown on a 69-yard run and then punched in a two-point conversion.

The Oilers responded on the next series. A quality punt return from Womack put EA-WR on South Mac’s 46-yard line. A little over two minutes later, Womack scored on a one-yard run to make the score 24-14 Oilers. The senior running back struck again at the 1:23 mark when he ran into the end zone on a six-yard-run. The PAT made it 32-14.

Grimes, who rushed for 127 yards, scored first at the 8:45 mark in the second quarter on a one-yard-run. One play prior, Grimes rumbled for 23 yards to put the ball on the one-yard line. Grimes’ 12-yard run into the end zone at the 8:58 mark of the third quarter gave the Oilers an 18-0 advantage.

After falling behind 18-0, the Chargers mounted a comeback. Senior Damin Jones scored a touchdown at the 6:28 mark on a 40-yard run to cut East-Alton Wood River’s lead to 12-points at 18-6. The Darrah touchdown and two-point conversion cut it to 18-14 and was closest South Mac would come to the Oilers.

EA-WR’s T.J. Lawson chipped in on defense with a pair of first-half interceptions, giving him a total of six on the season.

The Oilers are in the postseason for the second straight year. At 8 p.m. tonight the IHSA will announce the pairings and seedings for the playoffs on a live broadcast on www.ihsa.org. EA-WR is in the postseason in back-to-back campaigns for the first time since 2003 and 2004 under former head coach Gary Carter. The Oilers are in search of their first playoff win in school history.

× Garry Herron 10-20-17 EA-WR head coach Garry Herron discusses the Oilers' win over South Mac on Friday to finish 7-2 overall for the regular season and earning a second straight trip to the playoffs.

× Zach Womack 10-20-17 Zach Womack of the Oilers discusses his two-touchdown performance in a 32-14 victory over South Mac on Friday.

× Gabe Grimes 10-20-17 EA-WR fullback Gabe Grimes pounded in two touchdowns and talks about his night in 32-14 win over South Mac on Friday at Memorial Stadium.