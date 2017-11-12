FOOTBALL: On to the final 4

EDWARDSVILLE – After playing their last two state playoff games in suburban Chicago, the Edwardsville Tigers were back home on Saturday, when they took on the Minooka Indians in a Class 8A state quarterfinal game at the District 7 Sports Complex.

Under chilly conditions, the Tigers gave their home fans something to cheer about. They advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in four years after edging the Indians 28-25.

A year ago, Edwardsville was eliminated in the Class 8A state quarterfinals after losing to Glenbard West 38-21 at its home field.

On Saturday, senior Rodney Smith made sure his Tigers weren't going to lose another home state quarterfinal game after intercepting a pass from Minooka quarterback Zach Gessner in the closing seconds of the game.

The Indians were threatening to take the lead when they had the ball at their 27. But on third down and 12, Smith picked off Gessner's long pass at the Tigers' 35 and ran the ball 41 yards.

The Tigers improved to 9-3 and will play another home game in the semifinal round. They will take on the Loyola Academy Ramblers, who beat Chicago Marist 30-10 on Saturday in a quarterfinal game. The time and date have yet to be determined.

Loyola Academy (11-1) is competing in the state playoffs for the 15th straight year. Last year, the Wilmette school lost to Maine South in the 8A championship game. The Ramblers have won two state titles and finished runner-up four times.

Edwardsville, which is competing in the state playoffs for the seventh straight year, last made it to the final four in '13, when it lost to Mount Carmel of Chicago 34-7 in Class 7A. The Tigers last played in the state championship game in 2002, when they finished second in Class 7A. They also finished runner-up in 7A in 2001.

A victory over the Ramblers in the semifinals will send EHS to the state championship game against either Maine South or Lincoln-Way East at 7 p.m. Nov. 25 at Northern Illinois University's Huskie Stadium.

Maine South (11-1) and Lincoln-Way East (12-0) won their quarterfinal games on Saturday.

The Tigers have righted themselves after losing their first three games. They fell to Naperville North, CBC and East St. Louis before winning their final six regular season games, getting road playoff victories over Huntley and Palatine and pulling off the win over Minooka on Saturday.

Edwardsville, which came into the state playoffs as the No. 26 seed, has won its three playoff games by a total of just 10 points. Two weeks ago, they edged Huntley 42-38. Last week, they knocked off Palatine 38-35.

Minooka ended its season at 9-3. The Grundy County school won its first two playoff games in overtime, beating Niles Notre Dame 22-19 in the first round and upsetting Barrington 41-34 in the second.

The Tigers stormed to a 14-0 lead after getting a 47-yard punt return touchdown by Smith and a six-yard touchdown run by quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman in the first quarter.

Minooka came back to tie at 14-14 after getting a 30-yard touchdown catch from Connor Etzkorn with 3:27 left in the first and a three-yard touchdown run by Jack Kropke and a two-point conversion by Adrian Paige with 1:08 to go in the period.

Edwardsville senior Donovan Booker broke the tie by scoring a 20-yard touchdown catch with 8:08 left in the second. It ended a 12-play, 79-yard drive.

Minooka's Trent Hudak kicked a 30-yard field goal with 1:09 remaining in the second to cut the Tigers' lead to 21-17 at halftime.

The Indians had a chance to take the lead midway in the third quarter, when they had the ball at the Tigers' 8-yard line. But EHS' Norman Harris intercepted a Gessner pass at the end zone and ran the ball to the Tigers' 36.

The interception later set up a 14-yard touchdown run by Abdur-Rahman with 56 seconds left in the third that increased the Tigers' lead to 28-17.

Abdur-Rahman now has 13 touchdowns on the season after scoring two against Minooka. He also had two-touchdown games against Naperville North, CBC, Alton and Belleville East.

Booker and Smith each scored their first touchdowns of the season.

Etzkorn scored a 1-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion with 6:04 left in the game to cut the Tigers' lead to 28-25. Etzkorn, a sophomore, finished the season with a team-high 10 touchdowns.

Edwardsville coach Matt Martin discusses his team's performance in its 28-25 victory over Minooka in a Class 8A state quarterfinal game on Saturday.

Edwardsville seniors Rodney Smith and Donovan Booker discusses their performances in the Tigers' 28-25 win over Minooka in a Class 8A state quarterfinal game on Saturday. They each scored a touchdown.