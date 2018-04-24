FOOTBALL: Out of the blue

× Expand Submitted photo Marquette Catholic senior D'Avion Peebles announced that he will be playing football at Illinois College next year. He is flanked by his parents.

Marquette Catholic senior D'Avion Peebles will continue his football career at Illinois College next fall.

Peebles will join an IC team that finished 5-5 last fall. The Blueboys compete in NCAA Division III and are a member of the Midwest Conference.

Peebles also will join Marquette teammate John Blachford at the Jacksonville school. Blachford announced in March that he will be playing for IC.

Peebles finished with 626 yards rushing with nine touchdowns to help the Explorers finish 8-2 and qualify for the Class 3A state playoffs.