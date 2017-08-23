FOOTBALL: Pigskins and chicken

The Alton Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club kickoff fete unfolded Tuesday in Alton.

The annual banquet always seems to get the Riverbend frenzied up for the opening of the prep football season. I mean pigskins and fried chicken, what better way to get things going?

As always the chicken, baked potatoes, salad and dinner rolls were fantastic, but not as fantastic as the service the Quarterback Club provides for the local prep gridders.

All five Riverbend coaching staffs were in attendance — Alton, Civic Memorial, East Alton-Wood River, Marquette Catholic and Roxana.

For the first time since 2014 the same five coaches that opened the season in ‘16 were all back for 2017.

Roxana’s Pat Keith is the elder statesman of the group, returning for his ninth season with the Shells. He took Roxana to the playoffs in ‘14 and ‘15 before the Shells slipped to 2-7 last season and missed the postseason.

Keith was the first to speak on Tuesday. Like the rest of the coaches, he commended the Quarterback Club’s existence to serve the players and of course praised the always scrumptious food.

He started by talking about the pleasure of coaching the Shells with their rich history.

“It’s an honor for me to coach Roxana football, following in the footsteps of Charlie Raich and Bill Schmidt,” he said.

He talked about how tough coaching football has become due to the distractions for players with cell phones, social media and all the technology at their fingertips.

He urged players to continue to play multiple sports. Keith believes playing multiple sports produces more well rounded athletes and doesn’t like the idea of the emphasis of specialized athletes in today’s sports world, especially at smaller schools like Roxana.

The Shells have good numbers for ‘17, pushing 50 kids. Offensive and defensive lineman Ryan Harris, quarterback Marcus Hartnett and running backs Wyatt Kirkpatrick, Joey Johnson and Michael Cherry are some of the key returners.

Keith said staying healthy will be crucial to the Shells’ success in 2017.

They open play at 7 p.m. Friday, welcoming Southwestern to Charlie Raich Field.

Alton’s Eric Dickerson took the podium next. He’s in his third season with the Redbirds.

It was a forgettable 2016 for AHS, which went 0-9 on the season. The good news is the Birds only had seven seniors last season and three that played.

“We have no place to go but up,” Dickerson said. “We’ve got some good athlete out there.”

With experienced returners like Kevin Caldwell, Jr. and Jonathan Bumpers at wide receiver, Taylor Price at quarterback and Darrell Smith and Kiondray Samelton at running back, things should be better in ‘17. Dickerson bragged on the offensive line size and play from the summer, too.

There are 95 players in the program from freshman to varsity for Alton this season.

Dickerson said the Redbirds are just focusing on one game at a time. They open at 7 p.m. Friday at Mississippi Valley Conference power Highland and then welcome Quincy to Public School Stadium for their home opener in Week 2.

“We don’t have East Side until Week 9, so we’ll worry about the conference championship then,” Dickerson quipped.

CM’s Mike Parmentier spoke next. The Eagles are coming off back-to-back playoff appearances, but with only four returning starters it may be hard for them to three-peat in ‘17.

Parmentier had a very senior laden group for his first season in ‘16.

He did praise senior quarterback Brayden Pierce who is back for a second season as a starter. He said with all the transition players, signal caller is the one place it’s nice to have experience.

He said the team has gotten more physical in practice as he’s tried to transition the Eagles from a throwing first mentality to a more physical running unit.

“If you can’t run the football you’re going to have trouble winning football games,” Parmentier said.

Another obstacle for CM will be it plays four of its first five games on the road this season. The Eagles start at Marquette at 7 p.m. Friday and then head to EA-WR in Week 2 for a couple of much anticipated Riverbend rivalry games.

“I don’t really know what we have until we play on Friday,” Parmentier said.

Next to the stage was third-year Marquette head coach Darrell Angleton. He’s enjoyed a pair of postseason appearances in his first two seasons at the helm of the Explorers, put is still searching for that first playoff victory.

With 18 seniors back — 8 on offense and 10 on defense — he’s got a good foundation for another successful year.

“Our strength is our running backs with Treven Swingler and D’Avion Peebles back,” Angleton said.

The talented tandem of runners combined to rush for 1,500 yards last season.

Defensively the Explorers should be stout again. They didn’t allow a rushing touchdown from the second quarter of Week 2 through the remainder of the regular season and have a lot back up front on defense.

He said they haven’t done themselves any favors with their non conference schedule, playing CM, Mater Dei and Taylorville.

Marquette opens with CM at 7 p.m. Friday at Public School Stadium.

With Bunker Hill and Mount Olive co-oping this season, the Explorers needed to add a third non conference contest.

Angleton also asked for prayers for former Marquette kicker/punter Liam Maher. The 2016 grad was set to start his career at McKendree University before being severely injured in a motorcycle accident in Alton. Angleton said he’s recovering well, but his football career is on hold during the process.

The last coach to come to the podium was third-year EA-WR head coach Garry Herron.

Herron’s Oilers made it to the playoffs for the first time in a decade last season, finishing 6-4, also their first winning season in a decade.

“I kept the kids busy during the summer and it was a great learning experience,” Herron said of playing in 7-on-7s and practices in the summer.

EA-WR had seven grads a year ago, but didn’t lose many regular contributors. The Oilers return 12 seniors in ‘17, including quarterback Justin Englar, running backs Zach Womack and Gabe Grimes and leading tackler Zach Kincade.

“It’s going to be a tough end of the year speech for me with these kids,” Herron said of the current crop of seniors.

EA-WR is looking for its first back-to-back playoff appearances since ‘03 and ‘04 and its first consecutive winning seasons since ‘00 and ‘01.

The Oilers open the season at 7 p.m. Friday at Breese Central before playing host to CM in their Week 2 home opener.

In closing Herron praised the Quarterback Club one more time.

“I came here when I was a player like a lot of these guys here and it’s alway great,” he said.

It was a much deserving nod to a service that most areas aren’t privileged enough to enjoy.

The Alton KC Hall will play host to the first award banquet on Sept. 26 and the end-of-the-year award banquet on Nov. 14.