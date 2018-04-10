FOOTBALL: Pioneer man

× Expand Submitted photo Marquette Catholic senior Brandon Buhs (front row, center) signs a letter of intent to play football at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. He's flanked by his family and coaches.

After helping the Marquette Catholic Explorers qualify for the state playoffs three years in a row, Brandon Buhs will continue his football career up north to Wisconsin next year.

The Marquette Catholic senior recently announced that he will play for football for the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, an NCAA Division III school, in the 2018 fall season.

Buhs will join a Wisconsin-Plateville program that celebrated its seventh straight winning season last fall. The Pioneers finished 7-3 after competing in the NCAA Division III playoffs the year before.

Buhs was a strong defensive end for the Explorers for the last three years. Last fall, he recorded with 48 tackles and two fumble recoveries to help Marquette finish 8-2 and qualify for the Class 3A state playoffs. He also had 33 tackles in his junior year and 22 in his sophomore season.