FOOTBALL: Redbirds continue winning ways

ALTON — The Alton Redbirds took another step toward a playoff berth on Friday with a lopsided 50-20 Southwestern Conference win over the O’Fallon Panthers at Public School Stadium in Alton.

The Redbirds improved to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the SWC. O’Fallon dropped to 2-5 overall and 2-3 in the league.

AHS running back Darrell Smith was a scoring machine in the contest. Smith scored four touchdowns in the victory. The Redbirds led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter behind three Smith TDs. He scored another time in the fourth quarter on a 43-yard run to give the Redbirds a 50-14 lead.

Alton took advantage of quality field position to establish dominance early. A bobbled punt gave the Redbirds the ball on O’Fallon’s three-yard line on the first Alton series of the game.

On the first play of the short-drive, Smith carried the ball three-yards into the end zone to make the score 6-0 Alton.

On the second Redbird series, a blocked Panthers’ punt allowed Alton to start the series on O’Fallon’s 38-yard line. Four plays later Alton scored on another three-yard Smith run into the end zone.

On the third Alton series of the first quarter, the Redbirds started on O’Fallon’s 42-yard line. On the first play of the series, quarterback Taylor Price carried the ball 40 yards to the two-yard line. Smith came up big again and carried the ball two-yards into the end zone to make the score 20-0 Redbirds.

O’Fallon showed a little life in the second quarter when quarterback Christian Curtis connected on a 25-yard-pass at the 5:01 mark to make the score 28-6 Alton. Brooks Hackney’s successful point-after attempt made the score 28-7 Redbirds. Alton led 28-7 at halftime and 43-14 at the end of the third quarter.

Price played a key role in Alton’s scoring in the third quarter. He connected on a 37-yard pass at the 10:35 mark with wide receiver Kevin Caldwell Jr. who scored to make the score 34-7 Redbirds. He connected again at the 1:22 mark on a 37-yard pass with Terrance Walker to make the score 41-14 Alton. Price connected on 4-of-6 passes for 144 yards.

The Redbirds will return to action at 7 pm. next Friday in a contest against Granite City on the road. The Warriors fell 58-0 to East St. Louis on Friday to dip to 2-5 overall and 0-5 in the SWC. Alton will finish up the regular season vs. the Flyers at East Side in Week 9.

× Eric Dickerson 10-6-17 Alton head coach Eric Dickerson discusses the Redbirds' 50-20 win over O'Fallon on Friday.

× Darrell Smith 10-6-17 Alton's Darrell Smith discusses his four touchdown performance on Friday during a 50-20 win over O'Fallon.