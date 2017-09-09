FOOTBALL: Redbirds cruise past Collinsville

ALTON- The Alton Redbirds got the ball rolling early at Public School Stadium Friday night and rode the momentum to a 70-19 blowout over the Collinsville Kahoks.

The win is the Redbirds’ second in a row, putting them at 2-1 on the season. The Kahoks dropped to 0-3 with the loss.

Friday’s victory marks the first time that Alton has had back to back wins since the 2014 season.

Alton's Darrell Smith did most of the damage early, scoring 3 touchdowns before the half. Smith racked up over 200 total yards rushing on the game.

Smith's first touchdown came after a 47 yard run to put the Redbirds on the scoreboard. Shortly after, Alton's Kevin Caldwell, Jr. ran 37 yards for a touchdown, and before anyone could blink, Alton's Johnathan Bumpers caught an Andrew Jones pass and ran 25 yards for a touchdown, putting Alton up 21-0 by the end of the first quarter.

In all, seven different Redbirds scored touchdowns Friday night.

Collinsville got on the board early in the second quarter when a 57 yard pass from Quarterback Chris Chi found Malcom Burns alone in Alton Territory, cutting Alton's lead to 21-6

Smith struck right back afterwards, however. After the Redbirds marched up the field thanks to some quality plays by Jones, Smith took the ball on the 5 yard line and rushed through the middle of the Kahoks defence to give the Redbirds their fourth touchdown of the game.

Bumpers then scored his second of the night off a 17 yard pass from Jones halfway through the second quarter, putting Alton up 35-6.

Smith then scored his third touchdown of the game on a 25 yard run, and Kiondray Samelton snuck in a 22 yard run for a touchdown right before the half to put the Redbirds up 49-6.

The second half didn't get any better for Collinsville, as the officials let the clock run while Alton continued to pile on points.

Taylor Price took over quarterback duties for the second half and was brilliant, running in the first touchdown of the half on a QB sneak.

He then lead the charge on the next possession, moving the ball up the field with some impressive rushes before completing a TD pass to WR Charles Webb to put the Redbirds up 63-13.

Sophomore Algenon Wilson finished off the scoring, running up the sidelines off a handoff to cap the Redbird's big night at 70-19.

Overall the Redbirds moved the ball extremely well, racking up over 400 total yards on offense. Kicker Colin Lombardi went 7 for 7 on extra points, and both Alton quarterbacks looked solid in their second win of the season.

Alton's next game will be at Belleville West next Friday. The Maroons are also 2-1 on the season, their last game being a 27-6 road win against O'Fallon.