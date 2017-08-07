FOOTBALL: Redbirds return to the football field

The Alton Redbirds' football team conducted its first football practice of the 2017 season on Monday at the AHS football practice fields.

The Redbirds start their season with a road game against Highland. They play all of their home games at Public School Stadium and they start their home season on Sept. 1 against Quincy.

Alton is looking to avoid a second straight winless season. The Redbirds went 0-9 in '16.

Eric Dickerson returns for his third season at Alton coach. The Redbirds went 1-8 in his first year in '15.