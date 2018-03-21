FOOTBALL: Remember the Titan

× Expand Submitted photo Marquette Catholic senior Will Hurst (center) recently announced that he will play for the Illinois Wesleyan University football program for the 2018 season. Hurst is flanked by his parents.

Will Hurst will continue his football career with another winning program next year.

The Marquette Catholic senior recently announced that he will play football for Illinois Wesleyan University, an NCAA Division III school in Bloomington, for the 2018 fall season.

Hurst will join a IWU football program that finished with its third straight winning season in '17. The Titans finished 9-2 and qualified for the NCAA Division III Championships for the sixth time in program history. They lost to Case Western Reserve in a first-round game.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Hurst earned second-team all-Prairie State Conference honors at linebacker last fall after helping the Explorers finish 8-2 and qualify for the Class 4A state playoffs. He finished with 61 tackles, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.