FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Alton, CM, Roxana all drop league games

BELLEVILLE WEST 20, ALTON 6 — The Alton Redbirds had their two-game winning streak snapped on Friday in Belleville with a loss to the Maroons.

With the loss the Birds are now 2-2 overall on the season and 1-1 in the Southwestern Conference. West improved to 3-1 and 2-0 with the win.

The Maroons scored twice in the second quarter to take a 14-0 advantage into the locker room vs. Alton. They tacked on a rushing touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to go up 20-0 before the Redbirds got on the board with a special teams score.

David Weaver took blocked a punt and ran the ball 30 yards into the end zone at the 1:44 mark of the fourth quarter for AHS’ lone score.

The Birds return home in Week 5 to take on the Edwardsville Tigers at Public School Stadium. EHS is now 1-3 and 1-1 after a 52-7 win over Granite City on Friday in Edwardsville.

TRIAD 46, CM 8 — The Eagles dropped their Mississippi Valley Conference opener on Friday at Triad.

CM is now 1-3 and 0-1 following the loss, while the Knights improved to 4-0 and 1-0.

Alex Glover scored the lone touchdown for the Eagles in the fourth quarter. He rushed 9 times for 47 yards in the loss.

Tristan Frank led the CM attack with 12 carries for 56 yards. Austin Eaton snagged 3 catches for 45 yards through the air. Glover also corralled an interception on defense while Caden Farrell led the way with 8 solo tackles and 2 assists.

Next up for the Eagles is a trip to Waterloo in Week 5. The Bulldogs are 1-3 and 0-1 after losing to Mascoutah 31-19 on Friday.

GILLESPIE 27, ROXANA 24 — Roxana is still in search of that first elusive win of 2017 after falling to the Miners on the road Friday.

The Shells are now 0-4 on the season with all of their games coming within the South Central Conference. Gillespie improved to 1-3 with the victory.

The Miners led 21-16 at halftime and extended it to 27-16 entering the fourth quarter.

Joey Johnson highlighted the night for Roxana, scoring all 3 of its TDs on 21 carries and 138 yards rushing. Wyatt Kirkpatrick complimented him with 17 carries for 70 yards in the loss.

Mason Nash had a fumble recovery on defense, while David Pluester led the Shells in tackling with 5 solos and 7 assisted tackles.

Roxana heads back on the road in Week 5, traveling to Carlinville. The Cavies are 4-0 after a 55-39 win over Pana on the road Friday.

CENTRAL HOME SCHOOL 24, MELHS 0 — Metro East Lutheran’s home opener on Friday wasn’t able to bring a win for the program, which has now lost 39 games in a row.

A scoreless game at halftime saw Central, a team filled with home-schooled boys based in Arnold, Mo., score three defensive TDs in the second half.

The Knights are now 0-4 on the season, while Central improved to 3-2.

Zach Bozarth led MELHS with 13 carries for 66 yards while DaMonte Bean finished with 8 carries for 31 yards.

The Knights are off next week after their game with Crossroads Christian Academy in Week 5 was canceled. Their next game is against Blue Ridge at 7 p.m. on Sept. 29 in Edwardsville.