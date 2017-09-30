FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Alton picks up road win at Belleville East

ALTON 50, BELLEVILLE EAST 26 — A big second half sparked Alton to a road win over the Lancers on Friday.

The Redbirds are now 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the Southwestern Conference while East dipped to 1-5 and 1-3 with the loss.

AHS trailed 26-20 at halftime, but went on to score 19 unanswered points in the second half to secure the victory.

Darrell Smith led the charge with 160 yards rushing and a touchdown. He also added a 93-yard kickoff return for a score.

Smith’s 43-yard TD run at 9:09 of the first quarter put the Birds on the board. Colin Lombardi booted the extra point to give Alton a 7-0 advantage. Kevin Caldwell Jr. later snagged a 38-yard TD catch from Andrew Jones at the 8:44 mark to put the Redbirds in front 14-0 after Lombardi’s kick. Lombardi had 5 PATs and a 33-yard field goal in the win.

The Lancers outscored the Redbirds 26-7 the remainder of the first half to take the lead into the locker room.

The second half belonged to the Birds though.

Smith ran back the kickoff at the 11:46 mark of the third quarter and Jonathan Bumpers hauled in a 23-yard pass from Jones later in the quarter to give Alton a 32-26 lead entering the final period.

Lombardi’s field goal and a pair of interception returns for scores provided the scoring for the Redbirds in the fourth quarter. Izeal Terrell had a 45-yard interception return for a score and Bumpers returned a pick for a 20-yard TD.

Alton returns to Public School Stadium next week to welcome O’Fallon. The Panthers were dismantled 62-14 by the Edwardsville Tigers on Friday to drop to 2-4 and 2-2.

TAYLORVILLE 28, MARQUETTE 7 — The Marquette Catholic Explorers’ attempt at a perfect campaign came to an end Friday at Taylorville.

The Explorers sank to 5-1 overall with the non-conference loss to the Tornadoes on the road. Taylorville moved to 5-1 with the triumph.

Marquette was looking to avenge a 32-24 loss to the Tornadoes in the Class 4A playoffs last season, but failed to accomplish the feat.

The Tornadoes scored once in every quarter to dismiss the Explorers.

Marquette’s lone score came in the second quarter when Kyle Begnal punched in a one-yard TD run. Riley Velloff made the point after to cut the Taylorville lead to 14-7 entering the break.

A pair of interceptions thrown by the Explorers — including one returned for a TD in the fourth quarter — plagued them. They also fumbled deep in the Tornadoes’ territory during the second quarter, leading to a score.

Marquette now returns to Prairie State Conference action in Week 7, focusing on another PSC championship. The Explorers are 3-0 in PSC play. They play host to Dupo (0-6, 0-4) at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Public School Stadium. The Tigers lost 59-6 to South Mac, the Bunker Hill/Mount Olive co-op squad, on Friday.

HIGHLAND 50, CM 0 — Powerhouse Highland visited Lewis Hauser Field on Friday and left the Eagles winless in the Mississippi Valley Conference this season.

CM is now 1-5 and 0-3 with the loss, while the talented Bulldogs elevated to 6-0 and 3-0.

Austin Eaton paced the Eagles’ offense with 62 yards rushing on 12 carries. Caden Farrell had 10 total tackles to guide the defense — 8 solos and 2 assists.

CM stays at home in Week 7, welcoming Mascoutah to Bethalto. The Indians fell 24-7 to Triad on Friday to sink to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the MVC.

BLUE RIDGE 20, MELHS 0 — The Knights are still searching for that first elusive win.

With the home loss on Friday MELHS is now 0-5 on the season. Its Week 5 contest vs. Crossroads Christian Academy was canceled.

Blue Ridge took a 6-0 lead into halftime and tacked on a pair of scores in the fourth quarter to secure the shutout.

Zach Bozarth had 11 carries for 94 yards on the ground to highlight the night for the Knights. Bozarth also hauled in a 39-yard catch to give him 133 total yards from scrimmage.

Metro plays host to Winfield in Week 7.