FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Alton plays East Side down to the wire in loss

EAST ST. LOUIS 22, ALTON 19 — The Alton Redbirds battled the East St. Louis Flyers down to the wire at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium on Friday, but couldn’t quite pull it out.

With the loss the Birds finish the season at 5-4 overall and 4-3 inside the Southwestern Conference. The Flyers close their campaign at 8-1 and 7-0, winning the SWC crown.

Both teams await their playoff fates at 8 p.m. tonight when www.ihsa.org broadcasts its live pairings show. Alton and East Side will be cast in Class 7A for the postseason.

On Friday the two squads found themselves in a scoreless stalemate at the close of the first quarter. The Flyers changed that quickly in the second quarter.

Jigg Brown punched in an 8-yard TD run at the 9:41 mark of the second quarter and his 2-point conversion run made it 8-0. Then when Alton’s Kevin Caldwell Jr. had a kickoff return for a score negated by penalties, East Side answered with an interception return for a score at the 8:36 mark of the second quarter. Brown punched in the 2-point conversion again to catapult the Flyers in front 16-0.

AHS answered before the half though. Quarterback Andrew Jones found Izeal Terrell on a 6-yard pitch and catch for a score at the 1:03 mark. Colin Lombardi nailed the extra point to cut it to 16-7. The Redbirds also added a safety with 38 seconds remaining in the half and Lombardi tacked on a 46-yard field goal with 7 seconds left to send Alton in the locker room down just 16-12.

East St. Louis scored on an Eric Johnson run at the 5:55 mark of the third quarter. The 2-point attempt failed, but the Flyers extended their lead to 22-12.

The Birds struck again with 4:27 to go in the third when Darrell Smith finally cut loose, racing for an 86-yard TD run. Lombardi’s PAT sliced it to 22-19, but Alton was unable to get any closer as neither team scored in the fourth quarter.

East St. Louis had a tough setback in the game, losing quarterback Christian Perez to injury in the second quarter. He did not return.

Now the Redbirds wait to see where they will be traveling for the first round of the 7A playoffs. They return to the postseason for the first time since 2006.

EDWARDSVILLE 70, COLLINSVILLE 0 — The Tigers dive into the postseason on a high note after scoring the most points ever at the District 7 Sports Complex on Friday in the win over the Kahoks.

Edwardsville concludes the regular season at 6-3 overall and 6-1 in the Southwestern Conference. CHS finishes 1-8 and 1-6 on the league slate.

Now the Tigers wait to see where they will go for the postseason. They are teetering on the border between Class 7A and 8A and will be on the road for the first week of the playoffs with the pairings are released tonight on www.ihsa.org.

Junior quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman threw for a pair of TDs and ran for three more to steer EHS in the win, which led 49-0 at halftime.

Abdur-Rahman ran for all of his scores in the first half, while also finding Joe King and Donovan Booker on passing TDs of 10 and 8 yards. Freshman running back Justin Johnson had a pair of TD runs in the first half also.

Collinsville coughed it up 7 times against the Tigers, including 5 fumbles.

TAYLORVILLE 46, CIVIC MEMORIAL 12 — With Friday’s loss at Lewis Hauser Field CM closed the season at 1-8 overall. The Eagles were 0-5 in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

Their lone win came against Olney (Richland County) in Week 3 at Hauser Field. CM won that game 20-6. The Eagles got on the scoreboard for the first time in three weeks on Friday.

Taylorville owned a 34-0 lead at the break in Bethalto. CM scored once in the third and fourth quarters.

Tornado quarterback Brandon Odam torched the Eagles for 476 yards and 5 touchdowns, while also throwing an interception.

The 2017 season ended a two-year streak of playoff appearances for CM.

STAUNTON 33, ROXANA 6 — The Shells wrap up the season at 1-8 with the road loss to the Bulldogs on Friday.

All of Roxana’s scoring came on a first-quarter 90-yard kickoff return for a TD by Joey Johnson.

Staunton, which finishes up 4-5, led 26-6 on its way to the win.

The Shells have now missed the playoffs for two consecutive seasons.

O’FALLON 35, GRANITE CITY 21 — Granite City closed its season at 2-7 after losing to visiting O’Fallon on Friday at Kevin Greene Field.

The Warriors end the season on 7-game losing skid after opening 2017 with two non-conference victories over Jersey and Carbondale. They were 0-7 in the Southwestern Conference. The Panthers finish at 3-6 and 3-4.

Austin Bonvicino led GCHS with 92 yards on 13 carries and chipped in with 137 yards passing with a TD and interception. Junior running back Jerry Watson added 85 yards on 19 carries. Watson also had an interception and a fumble recovery on defense.

Reide Wilson snagged 4 receptions for 101 yards to pace the receiving corps.

Eugene Williba had an interception on defense, while Adam Marmion produced two sacks and Mason Roehr had one.

Friday’s game marked the last in the SWC for the Warriors, who will play as an independent school next season before joining the South Seven Conference in 2019-20.

BLUE RIDGE 50, MELHS 34 — The woes continued for the Knights who lost on the road Friday to finish 0-8 on the season. Their Week 5 matchup with Crossroads Christian Academy was canceled.

MELHS hasn’t won a game since Week 1 of the 2013 season with a 34-27 victory at Bunker Hill. Metro has now lost 43 straight games.