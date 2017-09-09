FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: CM picks up first win of 2017

CIVIC MEMORIAL 20, OLNEY (RICHLAND COUNTY) 6 — The Eagles picked up that coveted first win of the season on Friday over visiting Olney (Richland County).

After entering the locker room knotted at 6-6, CM responded by outscoring Olney 14-0 in the second half. The Eagles improved to 1-2 on the season with the win.

Austin Eaton and Brayden Pierce had big games on offense to steer the Eagles. Eaton ran the ball 15 times for 134 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Pierce was 12 of 16 passing for 80 yards. He hooked up with wide receiver Drennon Hausman for a score and put together a 106.3 quarterback rating.

The defense was stingy for the Eagles, too. Keeping Olney off the board on three red zone attempts.

Alex Glover had an interception in the win, while Eli Jones recovered a fumble and Caden Farrell had a sack to go with a team-leading nine total tackles.

CM opens Mississippi Valley Conference play next week at Triad. The Knights are 3-0 on the season after walloping Mount Vernon 55-7 on Friday.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 37, NOKOMIS 14 — Marquette opened Prairie State Conference play in fine fashion on the road Friday with a win over Nokomis.

The win kept the Explorers perfect on the season at 3-0 as they opened PSC play at 1-0.

Marquette fell behind 7-0 early, but rattled off 37 unanswered points to cruise to victory.

The Explorers got a pair of rushing TDs from Kyle Begnal and one from Aaron Gregory on the ground. Quarterback Kaleb Ware threw for a pair of scores also, a 7-yard pass to John Blachford and a 50-yard strike to Tommy DeClue. Riley Velloff also nailed a 32-yard field goal in the game as time expired on the first half.

Marquette has a big showdown with the East Alton-Wood River Oilers in Week 4 at Public School Stadium. The Oilers are 2-1 and it will be their PSC opener.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 36, MADISON 6 — EA-WR picked up its second straight win Friday, corralling the Madison Trojans at Memorial Stadium.

It was 6-6 early, but the Oilers led 13-6 after the first quarter and blanked the Trojans the rest of the way, outscoring them 33-0 over the final three quarters. With the win EA-WR is now 2-1 on the season, while Madison dipped to 2-1.

Next up for the Oilers is their Prairie State Conference opener at Marquette (3-0, 1-0) in Week 4.

BELLEVILLE EAST 43, GRANITE CITY 14 — The Warriors saw all their scoring come in the first quarter during their first loss of the season.

GCHS is now 2-1 and 0-1 in the Southwestern Conference, while the Lancers improved to 1-2 and 1-0.

Freddy Edwards and Jerry Watson supplied the scoring for Granite City with a pair of TD hookups through the air. Edwards found Watson on a 65-yard TD strike to open the game and give the Warriors a 7-0 lead after Chase Reeves extra point. Edwards then found Watson again for 39 yards with 2:42 left in the opening quarter. Reeves’ kick cut the score to 16-14 at the time.

East went on to outscore the Warriors 27-0 over the final three quarters.

Unfortunately, Edwards left Kevin Greene Field via ambulance after injuring himself on defense. He dislocated his shoulder and has an MRI scheduled today.

Austin Bonvicino entered at quarterback after Edwards departure. Watson ran for 108 yards on 16 carries to pace the ground game for GCHS.

Granite City is back in action on Sept. 15 at Edwardsville (0-3) for another SWC showdown.

HILLSBORO 27, ROXANA 0 — The Shells dipped to 0-3 on the season Friday after being blanked by visiting Hillsboro.

The Hiltoppers scored once in every quarter at Charlie Raich Field to improve to 1-2 overall and in the South Central Conference.

Wyatt Kirkpatrick guided the Roxana offense with 123 yards on 18 carries. Kirkpatrick also hauled in a 20-yard reception.

On defense, Robby Williams corralled a fumble recovery and Chase Nasello picked up a sack.

The Shells return to action at Gillespie (0-3) in Week 4. The Miners fell 49-6 to Pana on Friday at home.

POLO 55, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 6 — The woes continue for the Knights, who sank to 0-3 on Friday with a loss at Polo.

MELHS plays host to Central Home School for its home opener at 7 p.m. on Sept. 15.