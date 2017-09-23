FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: EA-WR, Marquette win big on the road

EA-WR 60, DUPO 6 — The Oilers rebounded in big fashion from a Week 4 loss to Marquette Catholic, walloping Dupo in a Prairie State Conference road match.

EA-WR improved to 3-2 and 1-1 in the PSC with the victory. The Tigers are now 0-5 and 0-3 in their first season in the PSC.

The Oilers led 19-0 after one quarter and cruised into the break with a 48-0 cushion on the way to the win. Dupo’s score came in the fourth quarter.

EA-WR running back Zach Womack erupted for five touchdowns in the win, accruing 203 yards on the ground and 19 more through the air for 222 yard from scrimmage. Brayden Young, Justin Englar and Gavin Haynes also had TDs for the Oilers in the win.

Next up for EA-WR is a home match with Pawnee at Memorial Stadium in Week 6. Pawnee is 0-5 and 0-3 on the season.

MARQUETTE 56, PAWNEE 6 — Marquette remained perfect on the season with a road win over Pawnee, improving to 5-0 and 3-0.

Running back Treven Swingler rushed for a pair of TDs on the ground to lead the Explorers. Quarterback Kaleb Ware also threw a TD pass to Tommy DeClue and Jack Parker ran a fumble recovery back for a score on defense to help highlight the night.

Defensively, Marquette contained Pawnee to 10 yards of total offense.

The Explorers will try to keep their undefeated season intact when the travel to Taylorville in Week 6 for a big showdown. The Tornadoes are 4-1 after dismantling Lincoln 56-6 on Friday. Marquette’s last loss came at the hands of Taylorville, 32-24, in the opening week of the Class 4A playoffs in 2016 at Public School Stadium.

WATERLOO 42, CM 6 — The Eagles dipped to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in the Mississippi Valley Conference with Friday’s loss at Waterloo.

CM trailed 35-0 at halftime and finally found the end zone in the fourth quarter. Austin Eaton scored the lone TD for the Eagles. He rushed 18 times for 100 yards in the loss.

Waterloo moved to 2-3 and 1-1 with the victory.

CM returns to the gridiron at Hauser Field in Week 6 against powerhouse Highland. The Bulldogs are 5-0 and 2-0 after dismissing Triad 28-13 on Friday.

CARLINVILLE 50, ROXANA 8 — Roxana is still searching for that elusive first win of 2017 after losing on the road Friday.

The Shells are now 0-5 on the season, while Carlinville improved to 5-0.

The Cavies led 29-0 at half and were up 50-0 before the Shells got on the board.

Cole Lilley scored the lone TD for Roxana in the fourth quarter with a rushing score. Chase Nasello completed the two-point conversion.

James Perry produced an interception for the Shells on defense, while Logan Carpenter had a fumble recovery.

Roxana returns to Charlie Raich Field in Week 6 to face Greenville. The Comets are 3-2 after beating Litchfield 49-33 on Friday.