FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Marquette, Granite City move to 2-0 with wins.

MARQUETTE 18, MATER DEI 0 — The Marquette Catholic Explorers are off to a rapid start in 2017.

An 18-0 victory on the road at Breese Mater Dei on Friday moved the Explorers to 2-0 to begin a season for the first time since 2011.

Marquette took an 8-0 lead at the 5:42 mark of the first quarter when Cameron Rainey scored on a 6-yard run. D’Avion Peebles ran in a 2-point conversion.

A 55-yard touchdown strike between quarterback Kaleb Ware and wide receiver John Blachford at the 2:55 mark of the second quarter, followed by the point after from Riley Velloff made it 15-0. That’s how it would stay entering the half.

Velloff supplied the only scoring of the second half, booting a 24-yard field goal in the third quarter to push it to 18-0.

Marquette has outscored its opponents 39-7 in 2 games so far on the season. The Explorers head to Nokomis in Week 3 to open Prairie State Conference play. The Redskiins are 1-1 on the season.

GRANITE CITY 55, CARBONDALE 30 — The high octane Granite City offense kept rolling with a 55-30 win over Carbondale on Friday at Kevin Greene Field.

The Warriors have scored a whopping 107 points in two games this season, while improving to 2-0.

Sophomore quarterback Freddy Edwards had a monster game against the Terriers, running for three touchdowns and throwing for three more. He rushed for 190 yards and threw for 77 in the victory.

Edwards put GCHS on the board with a 65-yard run at the 6:37 mark of the first quarter. The extra point failed. Carbondale answered with a score and a failed point after to knot it at 6-6 at the 3:48 mark of the opening quarter, but that was as close as it could get.

Granite City responded with Edwards throwing a 33-yard TD pass to Reide Wilson and Jerry Watson ran in a 9-yard run to close the first quarter. Chase Reeves converted on one of two kicks to leave the Warriors ahead 19-6 at the close of the opening quarter.

Granite City tacked on 29 points in the second quarter and took a 48-12 lead into the locker room. It scored once more in the second half.

Edwards also had runs of 13 yards and 53 yards, while throwing TD passes of 22 and 10 yards to cap his scoring. Austin Bonvicino and J’vyuan Wilson caught the TD receptions, while Watson tacked on an 84-yard punt return for a score.

The Warriors now open Southwestern Conference in Week 3 when they welcome Belleville East (0-2) to Granite City. The Lancers lost 63-33 to Highland on Friday.

CBC 40, EDWARDSVILLE 19 — The Tigers are 0-2 for the first time since 1994 when they started the season on a teachers’ strike and lost the first two games via forfeits.

Of course EHS is starting the season with some formidable foes. It lost to Naperville North 53-49 to open the season and fell to Missouri powerhouse CBC on Friday, 40-19.

CBC is 2-1 and ranked fourth in Missouri Class 6.

The Tigers led 16-14 at half, but were outscored 26-3 in the second half.

EHS got scoring from quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman who ran in a pair of touchdowns of 7 yards and 34 yards in the second quarter. Devin Parker supplied the rest of the offense with 2 field goals, both from 38 yards in the second and third quarters.

It won’t get any easier for the Tigers, who head to East St. Louis in Week 3 to open Southwestern Conference action. East Side is 1-0 and plays Evangel Christian Academy at 7 p..m. tonight at home.

PANA 47, ROXANA 32 — The Shells dipped to 0-2 with a Week 2 loss at Pana.

Roxana fell behind 33-0 at halftime and had all of its scoring in the second half, including 24 points in the fourth quarter.

Wyatt Kirkpatrick paced the offense with 124 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 22 carries. Cole Liley and Joey Johnson also had rushing TDs. Kirkpatrick also had 12 total tackles on defense.

Roxana returns home in Week 3 to take on Hillsboro at Charlie Raich Field. The Hiltoppers are 0-2 after losing 26-7 to Vandalia in Week 2.