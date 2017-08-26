FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Oilers lose tough one to Breese Central

BREESE CENTRAL 48, EA-WR 41 — The Breese Central Cougars scored with four seconds left on Friday to shock the East Alton-Wood River Oilers in a 48-41 victory.

The Oilers had led 28-21 at halftime and 35-33 after three quarters and were clinging to the 41-40 edge when Central’s Trent Nunn found Blake Markus on an 11-yard touchdown strike. The point after was good to close it out.

The Cougars went up 7-0 early, but EA-WR running back Zach Womack scored on a 10-yard run with 4:02 left in the first quarter to get the Oilers on the board. The kick failed and Central led 7-6 at the close of the opening quarter.

A pair of Gabe Grimes TD runs and a 62-yard passing score from quarterback Justin Englar to Lukas Westbrook in the second quarter allowed EA-WR to head into the locker room with a lead.

Englar threw two more TD passes in the second half, a 29-yard throw to Zach Wells and a 7-yard strike to Westbrook to finish with three for the game, but it wasn’t quite enough to get the win.

The Oilers are back in action at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 for their home opener against Riverbend rival Civic Memorial (0-1).

HIGHLAND 47, ALTON 6 — Alton’s lone score came at the 1:34 mark of the first quarter when Taylor Price found Kevin Caldwell, Jr. on a 67-yard touchdown pass. The point after failed.

Highland quarterback Garrett Marti connected on four TDs through the air and ran in another to highlight the night for the Bulldogs.

The Redbirds will look to recover when they play host to Quincy (0-1) at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Public School Stadium for their home opener. The Blue Devils lost 48-24 to Belleville West on Friday.

FISHER 77, MELHS 6 — The Knights were never able to get anything going against the Fisher Bunnies on Friday, falling behind 56-0 at halftime on the way to the lopsided loss.

MELHS’ lone score came in the fourth quarter on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Darion Brooks to Eli Harding.

The Knights, who have co-oped with Madison the last two seasons, are on their own again in 2017. They will try to get something going at 11 a.m. on Sept. 2 when they face their former gridiron mates, Madison, on the road.