FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Tigers win fourth straight game

EDWARDSVILLE 49, BELLEVILLE EAST 25 — The Tigers extended their winning streak to four games on Friday at the District 7 Sports Complex.

After beginning the season 0-3 with a tough schedule to start out, EHS has refound its winning ways. Edwardsville is now 4-3 overall and 4-1 in the Southwestern Conference. Belleville East dipped to 1-6 and 1-4 with the loss.

The Tigers celebrated Homecoming on Friday and didn’t start too well. With 1:17 remaining in the first half they found themselves looking at a 19-14 deficit. Norman Harris responded with a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown though, catapulting EHS in front 21-19 entering the locker room.

Edwardsville came back on the field and took control with a pair of quick TDs. Freshman Justin Johnson scored a 2-yard rushing TD and quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman added a 26-yard TD scamper to put the Tigers ahead 35-19 at the 8:48 mark of the third quarter.

After allowing another East score, Abdur-Rahman struck again, this time with an 81-yard sprint to the end zone. Harris added a 45-yard fumble recovery for a TD in the fourth quarter to close the scoring.

Abdur-Rahman carried the ball 15 times for 200 yards to go with the pair of TDs. Johnson scored a pair of TDs, while Antonio Thigpen, Jr. punched one in in the opening quarter.

The Tigers won the turnover battle 3-1 on Friday.

Next up for Edwardsville is a trip to Belleville West in Week 8 for a marquee SWC showdown. The Maroons are 5-2 and 4-1 after dismantling Collinsville 47-0 on Friday.

MASCOUTAH 28, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0 — CM failed to find the end zone for the second straight week at Lewis Hauser Field.

With the loss the Eagles are now 1-6 and 0-4 in the Mississippi Valley Conference. Mascoutah improved to 3-4 and 2-2.

The Indians scored once in every quarter on Friday to top CM.

The Eagles were paced by Austin Eaton on the ground, with 88 yards on 20 carries. Senior quarterback Brayden Pierce was 50 percent through the air for 60 yards. Spencer Powell had 3 receptions for 53 yards.

On defense Eaton and Peighton Phillips both accumulated 6 solo tackles to lead CM.

The Eagles return to the gridiron in Jerseyville for Week 8. The Panthers lost 13-7 in overtime to Triad on Friday to dip to 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the MVC.

EAST ST. LOUIS 58, GRANITE CITY 0 — After winning their first two games of the season the woes continued for the Warriors on Friday.

GCHS has now dropped five in a row to plummet to 2-5, while sinking to 0-5 in the Southwestern Conference. East Side moved to 6-1 and 5-0 with the victory.

The Warriors trailed 14-0 after one quarter and 28-0 at the half and could never get anything percolating against the Flyers.

Reide Wilson had a fumble recovery and a sack to go with three tackles to pace Granite City. Logan Gordon and Adam Marmion each had a sack also, while Gordon paced the Warriors with six tackles.

Running back Jerry Watson was limited to 21 yards on the ground on 11 carries.

GCHS plays host to Alton in Week 8. The Redbirds bested O’Fallon 50-20 on Friday.

WINFIELD 41, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0 — The Knights haven’t scored since Week 3 and are now 0-6 on the season.

Zachary Bozarth compiled 78 yards on 23 carries for MELHS in the game to go with 8 total tackles on defense, including 7 solos. Keenean Collier led the Knights with 9 total tackles, 6 solos and 3 assists. DaMonte’ Bean also had a sack in the loss.

Metro trailed 7-0 after one quarter and 21-0 at the break. Winfield then tacked on 20 points in the third quarter.

The Knights play host to Principia in Week 8.