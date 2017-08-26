FOOTBALL: Roxana drops opener to Southwestern

ROXANA — A quality second half helped the Southwestern Piasa Birds ruin the Roxana Shells home season opener in a South Central Conference contest Friday night at Charlie Raich Field in Roxana.

The Birds defeated Roxana 22-6.

Each team fought for every yard it earned in the first half and the score was tied at zero at halftime. Both teams had opportunities to score at different times in the first three quarters. The Birds had the ball deep in Roxana territory (17-yard line) early in the second quarter (10-minute mark), but Roxana defensive back James Perry intercepted a pass from Southwestern quarterback Caleb Robinson to end the drive.

The Birds put together a quality series late in the first half, but the Shells recovered a fumble at the 1:04 mark in the second quarter on their own 15-yard line, but couldn’t convert before the break.

Roxana was threatening to score late in the third quarter with the ball deep in Southwestern territory, but the Birds’ Tanner Whipps intercepted a Roxana pass and ran the ball 95-yards into the end zone. A successful two-point conversion made the score 8-0 in favor of the Birds with 8 seconds left to play in the third quarter.

The Shells responded to the touchdown and mounted an eight-play, 45-yard drive capped off by an eight-yard run into the end zone by Michael Cherry to open the fourth quarter. A two-point conversion attempt was no good.

Unfortunately for Roxana the touchdown didn’t turn the momentum of the game and the Birds scored again at the 2:38 mark in the fourth quarter, as Bobby Smith ran the ball seven yards into the end zone to make the score 14-8 Birds. Next, Southwestern pulled off another successful two-point conversion. Robinson scored again for Southwestern with 34 ticks left on the clock to give the Birds a 22-6 advantage.

Cherry led the Shells in rushing with 88 yards and Smith led Southwestern in rushing with 83 yards.

Next up for Roxana is a 7 p.m. game at Pana on Sept. 1.

× Pat Keith 8-25-17 Roxana's Pat Keith talks about the Shells opening week 22-6 loss to Southwestern on Friday.