FOOTBALL: Roxana still searching for first win

ROXANA — The Greenville Comets ruined the Roxana Shells homecoming Friday night in a South Central Conference contest behind a strong performance from running back Christian Moss.

The Comets posted a lopsided 32-8 victory. Roxana dropped to 0-6 overall and 0-6 in the SCC with the loss. Greenville climbs to 4-2 overall and 4-2 in the league.

Moss scored four touchdowns and carried the ball 28 times for 224 yards. Moss put his team on the board with a touchdown at the 3:47 mark in the first quarter on a five-yard run to put the Comets up 7-0.

Greenville went up 13-0 when Moss scored on a two-yard run just seconds (11:54) into the second quarter. Brian Prater’s extra point attempt missed and Roxana quickly responded with a quality drive and a big play.

The Shells started the next series on their own 38-yard-line. Running back Joey Johnson’s 60-yard run put Roxana on the board at the 11:09 mark in the second quarter. Next, Roxana put together a successful two-point conversion. Quarterback Marcus Hartnett connected with wide receiver Shaun Goforth in the end zone to cut Greenville’s lead to six points at 13-8.

Johnson led Roxana in rushing, as he carried the ball 6 times for 65 yards to go with the TD on Friday.

Each team came up dry on their next series, but the Comets pushed the momentum in their corner again when wide receiver Isaac Green scored on a 40-yard pass play to make the score 19-8. Prater’s extra point made the score 20-8.

Greenville led 20-8 at halftime and continued to put points on the board in the second half. Moss scored a touchdown at the 2:17 mark in the third quarter and scored another early in the fourth quarter at 11:55 to make the score 32-8.

The Shells will return to action at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 with a league contest against Litchfield at Charlie Raich Field. The game will be the last home game of the season for Roxana.

The Purple Panthers are also 0-6 after losing 35-32 to Gillespie on Friday.

× Pat Keith 9-29-17 Roxana head coach Pat Keith discusses the Shells' 32-8 loss to Greenville on Friday at home.