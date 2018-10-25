FOOTBALL: Send-off Warriors

Granite City High School has scheduled a send-off for its football team at 7:40 a.m. Friday at Memorial Gymnasium, just before the Warriors will take off for Batavia to take on the Bulldogs in a Class 7A first-round state playoff game at 7 p.m.

Also, there will be a charter fan bus that will take off to Batavia. The cost is $10 and that includes the price of the game ticket. As of Tuesday, there were 35 spots available.

The Warriors are participating in state competition for the first time since 2011. Granite City will take a 5-4 record into its game with the Bulldogs, the defending Class 7A state champions.