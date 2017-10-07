FOOTBALL: Senior night success

ROXANA — The Roxana Shells won’t be going to the playoffs in 2017, but they won’t be going winless either.

The Shells defeated Litchfield 26-20 on Friday at Charlie Raich Field on senior night. With the win Roxana improved to 1-6 on the season, while the Purple Panthers remained winless, falling to 0-7.

The Shells were steered by stout running efforts from seniors Wyatt Kirkpatrick and Joey Johnson and a solid defensive performance in the second half, forcing three turnovers.

Roxana didn’t start well on the night, taking two straight penalties to start the game followed by a negative run. It left the Shells sitting with a 3-and-21 at their own 20-yard line when Johnson ripped off a 35-yard sprint to wake them up.

Michael Cherry added in a 20-yard run a few plays later, helping set up a 6-yard touchdown plunge by Johnson. Roxana went for two, but failed, leaving it ahead 6-0 with 6:43 to play in the first quarter.

Litchfield answered on its first drive though. Quarterback Sam Painter found Chase Lauderdale on a 20-yard TD strike at the 1:38 mark of the opening stanza to tie it 6-6. The Panthers went for two points and also failed.

Entering the second quarter the Shells coughed up their first of four turnovers on the night. Trevor Geggie recovered a fumble for Litchfield, which eventually led to a rushing touchdown and a completed two-point conversion to put the Panthers up 14-6 at the 10:17 mark of the second quarter.

Roxana threw an interception on its ensuing possession and it was looking like it could turn into a long night for the Shells, as Painter had gone 4-for-4 on his first 4 passing attempts.

The Shells were able to cut it to 14-12 before the half though. Kirkpatrick had a 17-yard run to help get Roxana deep into Litchfield territory, then on fourth down, Johnson rumbled in from 16 yards out with 4:41 to play. The Shells went for two and failed.

After forcing the Panthers to punt on their next drive, Roxana was able to threaten once more. Riley Ripper was going to attempt a 38-yard field goal, but when the snap was botched and fumbled, Ripper picked it up and scrambled, eventually throwing it out of bounds.

When the Shells came back out for the second half they upped the intensity on defense quickly. Litchfield fumbled on its second play into the third quarter and Kirkpatrick was there to gobble it up. The offense did nothing and had to punt, but then Michael Ilch recovered another Panther fumble on the next possession.

This time Roxana found pay dirt on offense. Faced with a fourth-and-12 Marcus Hartnett completed his only pass of the game, a 30-yard strike to Parris White to take it to the Litchfield 5-yard line. After a penalty, Johnson punched in his third TD run of the night on a 10-yard scamper at the 6:05 mark of the third quarter. The 2-point try was no good, leaving the Shells ahead 18-14.

Roxana fumbled on its next two offensive possessions, but the Panthers couldn’t take advantage of the mistakes.

Hartnett then helped out his team with an interception on defense, which set up Kirkpatrick finding the end zone on a 14-yard run with 4:18 to go in the game. Hartnett ran in the 2-point conversion to extend the lead to 26-14.

Litchfield scored once more when Painter ran in a 4-yard TD with 1:51 remaining in the game. The Panthers failed on the 2-point try, leaving them behind 26-20.

An onside attempt on the ensuing kickoff was recovered by Roxana and it was able to run out the clock and secure the win.

Kirkpatrick paced the Shells with 168 yards on 18 carries and a TD on the ground, while also adding a fumble recovery and sack on defense. Johnson finished with 16 carries for 129 yards and 3 TDs.

Painter ended up going 7-for-16 through the air for 104 yards with a TD and a pick to pace the Panthers in the loss.

The Shells now hit the road for the final two weeks of 2017. They head to Vandalia in Week 8. The Vandals are 4-3 after falling 55-31 to Carlinville on Friday. Roxana then travels to Staunton to close out the season.

× Pat Keith 10-6-17 Roxana head coach Pat Keith is all smiles discussing the Shells' first win of the season on Friday, a 26-20 victory over Litchfield on senior night at Charlie Raich Field.