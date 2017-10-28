FOOTBALL: Staying alive

The Edwardsville Tigers staved off the Huntley Red Raiders Friday on the road, winning 42-38 fueled by a fourth quarter comeback.

EHS is now 7-3 on the season and awaits to see who it will face in the second round of the Class 8A playoffs. The Tigers get the winner of Palatine and South Elgin at 1 p.m. on Saturday. If South Elgin wins Edwardsville will play host to its Week 2 game at the District 7 Sports Complex. If Palatine is victorious the Tigers return to Chicagoland for Week 2.

Huntley finished 8-2 on the season with Friday’s loss to EHS.

The Red Raiders owned a 31-14 lead with 8:39 remaining in the third quarter, their biggest lead of the game. Edwardsville wouldn’t fold though.

Quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman connected with R.J. Wilson on an 84-yard TD at the 8:22 mark of the third quarter and then the speedy EHS signal caller ran for an 84-yard TD on the next possession to whittle the deficit to 31-28.

Huntley scored once more, but Abdur-Rahman tacked on a 1-yard TD run and a 10-yard TD scamper to lead the Tigers back. The final TD run followed a Huntley turnover.

Other scores for EHS came on a rushing TD by freshman Justin Johnson and a score through the air between Abdur-Rahman and Joe King.

Abdur-Rahman finished with three rushing TDs and two passing scores.

Friday marked Edwardsville’s seventh straight triumph after starting the season 0-3.