FOOTBALL: The watch party

Four area football teams have clinched winning seasons on Friday night.

Now, they're looking to see where and when they will be end up playing in the postseason on the IHSA Football Playing Pairing Show, which will televised at 8 p.m. Saturday via live stream on NBC Sports Chicago.com/WatchLive and on Facebook Live (Facebook.com/NBCSChicago).

The program will reveal the brackets and first-round match-ups of all 256 playoff qualifiers across eight classes.

"The IHSA Football Playoff Pairing Show' continues to be one of the most highly-anticipated events in the state of Illinois and we couldn't be prouder to once again showcase two-straight hours of live, interactive coverage across all platforms on Saturday night," NBC Sports Chicago Vice President of Content Kevin Cross said in a statement.

Alton, East Alton-Wood River, Granite City and Marquette Catholic are the area teams that will be watching the show. They're finished their regular season above .500 and they are playoff eligible.

With a 6-3 record and a Prairie State Conference championship, EA-WR has automatically qualified for the state playoffs for the third year in a row. The Oilers earned a forfeit victory over South Mac on Friday and finished their regular season with a six-game winning streak after losing their first three games. They lost to Carlinville in the first round in Class 3A in each of the last two years.

EA-WR is one of 206 teams that have clinched a berth in the playoffs, leaving 50 berths remaining.

Alton, Granite City and Marquette each have 5-4 records and are playoff eligible. Granite City and Marquette ended their regular seasons with wins over Galesburg and South Fork, respectively, while Alton lost to East St. Louis.

Granite City finished with its first winning regular season since 2011. It's also the last time the program competed in the state playoffs. The Warriors have 41 playoff points.

Alton turned in its second straight winning regular season after going 0-9 in '16. The Redbirds competed in the Class 7A playoffs last year and won their first-round game over Lincoln Park of Chicago before losing in the next round. They have 46 playoff points.

Marquette ended its regular season with a three-game winning streak and finished with a winning record in the regular season for the 13th year in a row. The Explorers have competed in the state playoffs in each of the last three years. They lost their first-round Class 3A game to Newton last year. The Alton school has 37 playoff points.

Civic Memorial and Roxana will not compete in the state playoffs as their seasons ended on Friday. CM finished 3-6 with a loss to Taylorville and Roxana finished 2-7 with a defeat to Staunton.