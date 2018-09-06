FOOTBALL: Thursday night lights

Due to the impending weather that will hit the St. Louis area over the weekend, the Granite City Warriors' road football game against the Francis Howell Vikings has been moved to 7 p.m. tonight at the St. Charles, Mo., high school campus.

The Warriors and Vikings were scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Friday, but was pushed to Thursday due to the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon that are expected to hit the area on Friday and Saturday.

Granite City and Francis Howell are squaring off for the first time. The Warriors will take a 1-1 record into the contest following a 42-6 win over Jersey in Week 1 and a 42-35 loss to Carbondale in Week 2. The Vikings, who were 6-4 and qualified for the Missouri state playoffs last year, are off to an 0-2 start after losing close games to Fort Zumwalt North and Kirkwood.