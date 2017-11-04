FOOTBALL: Tigers are coming home

PALATINE — It was a special day for the Edwardsville Tigers on Saturday.

Behind a solid special teams performance and a 32-yard field goal from Devin Parker in the final minute of the game, EHS defeated Palatine 38-35 in a Class 8A second round playoff game. The win lifts the Tigers to 8-3 on the season and secures a return to the District 7 Sports Complex next week against Minooka.

The Indians upset Barrington 41-34 on Friday to keep their season alive. Minooka is the No. 15 seed in 8A, while Edwardsville is the lowest seed still playing at No. 26. The IHSA will release the time of the game on Monday.

In order for the Tigers to keep their season rolling, they had to overcome a monster passing game out of the Palatine Pirates on Saturday in Chicagoland.

Quarterback D.J. Angelaccio threw for 370 yards on 32-of-55 passing with 5 touchdowns and just 1 interception. All 5 of those TD hookups were with 6-foot-3 wide receiver Johnny O’Shea. The senior receiver hauled in 19 receptions for 275 yards, the 5 TDs and a 2-point conversion.

In the end though it was good punting, pinning the Pirates deep into their own territory, some solid defense late and Parker’s heroics with the field goal that sealed the deal for EHS. The Tigers won the turnover battle with Jalen Cooper’s interception being the only hiccup of the day for either team.

Parker’s field goal came with just 48.5 seconds left in the game and stood up as the winner.

It came after Angelaccio and O’Shea had connected on their fifth TD with 4:45 to go. They followed it up with a 2-point conversion to tie the game 35-35. The 5 TD receptions for O’Shea set a school record for a playoff game.

Edwardsville had earned a 35-27 lead at the 6:26 mark of the fourth quarter. Cooper picked off Angelaccio to set up Dionte Rodgers’ 4-yard TD plunge and Parker kicked the PAT.

Rodgers’ TD run was the fifth of the game for the Tigers. It was just part of a back-and-forth affair on the day.

Edwardsville climbed on the board first when Antonio Thigpen, Jr. punched in a 1-yard TD at the 7:37 mark of the first quarter. Parker’s kick made it 7-0.

Angelaccio and O’Shea hooked up at the 2:03 mark of the opening quarter to tie it 7-7. Another Thigpen score at the 10:02 mark of the second put EHS back on top, but Angelaccio and O’Shea connected again for a 33-yard strike to knot it at 14-14.

On the ensuing possession Edwardsville quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman responded with a 64-yard TD sprint with 8:45 to go in the half. He then scored again with 1:00 to go from 4 yards out. The pair of unanswered scores sent the Tigers to the locker room with a 28-14 advantage.

Angelaccio and O’Shea made sure Palatine wouldn’t go away quietly though. They connected on a 19-yard TD at the 6:57 mark of the third with O’Shea securing a one-handed catch in the end zone to cut it to 28-21.

They hooked up again at the 2:12 mark of the third, but Norman Harris blocked Caleb Runge’s extra point to keep EHS in front 28-27 at the time.

Saturday’s win propels Edwardsville into the state quarterfinals for the second straight season. Last year EHS lost to Glenbard West 38-21 in the quarterfinal game at the District 7 Sports Complex.

Edwardsville compiled a committee performance running the ball on Saturday. Freshman Justin Johnson carried it 16 times for 109 yards to lead the attack, while Abdur-Rahman had 16 carries for 85 yards and 2 scores. Rodgers hauled the rock 7 times for 26 yards and a score and Thigpen had 5 carries for 18 yards and a pair of TDs.

Joshua Anderson had 1.5 sacks and Drew Johnson had 0.5 sacks to accompany Cooper’s interception to highlight the defense.

× Matt Martin 11-4-17 Edwardsville head coach Matt Martin discusses the hard fought 38-35 win for the Tigers at Palatine on Saturday in the second round of the Class 8A playoffs.