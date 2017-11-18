FOOTBALL: Tigers fall short to Ramblers in 8A semifinals

EDWARDSVILLE — The run for the Edwardsville Tigers came to an end on Saturday.

The Tigers fell 17-10 in a hard fought Class 8A semifinal contest against the Loyola Academy Ramblers at the District 7 Sports Complex in tough conditions Saturday. EHS closes its campaign at 9-4, snapping a 9-game winning streak after starting the season 0-3.

It was Edwardsville’s first appearance in the state semifinals since reaching that point in the 7A playoffs in 2013. Unfortunately the Tigers couldn’t get over the hump and into their first state final since 2002.

Loyola Academy moved to 12-1 with the win Saturday. The Ramblers are in the state finals for the third year in a row in 8A. They’ve won the state crown twice, including the 8A title in 2015.

Edwardsville gave Loyola a run for its money on Saturday in cold, rainy and windy conditions. The Tigers jumped out to a 3-0 lead at the 8:07 mark of the first quarter.

After forcing the Ramblers to punt on their first drive, EHS got things percolating with a 31-yard run from freshman running back Justin Johnson. Four plays later Devin Parker booted a 40-yard field goal on fourth-and-5 to give the Tigers the 3-0 lead.

Loyola pushed the ball on its next drive, but on first-and-10 from the Edwardsville 12-yard line, Ryan Connelly intercepted a pass from Rambler all-state quarterback Quinn Boyle to protect the lead.

That’s the way the game remained until Loyola answered with its own field goal with 5:26 to go in the second quarter. Liam Conaghan booted a 30-yard field goal to knot it up at 3-3.

The Ramblers forced the Tigers to punt on their next possession and then turned the tides. With 1:13 remaining in the first half running back Rhys Logan punched in a 9-yard touchdown run to send Loyola to the locker room with a 10-3 advantage.

Entering the third quarter EHS saw a drive stall with its first turnover of the game. Hugh Kelly of the Ramblers recovered an Edwardsville fumble which led to a 3-yard TD plunge by Boyle at the 4:00 mark of the third to give Loyola a 17-3 cushion.

Johnson helped EHS answer on its next drive though. The freshman running back busted up the middle, breaking a couple of tackles on his way to a 6-yard TD run with 1:37 left in the third to cut it to 17-10. That proved to be all of the scoring in the game.

As time expired on the third quarter Loyola had a short punt under pressure, but the ball caromed off the fingertips of an EHS player and was gobbled up by Vernon Green of the Ramblers.

Loyola had a 30-yard pass down to the Edwardsville 1-yard line negated by a holding penalty early in the fourth quarter on a fourth down play to keep the Ramblers off the scoreboard.

Later in the fourth quarter a Tiger punt was tipped, allowing Loyola to get the ball at the EHS 15-yard line. The defense stood tall though, limiting the Ramblers to a failed field goal attempt.

With tough conditions both defenses held strong down the stretch. The Tigers got a combined sack from Jacob Morrissey and Nick Thomas for a big 13-yard loss late.

Then Loyola sacked EHS all-state quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman twice in the final two minutes to hang on for the win. The Ramblers sacked Abdur-Rahman 4 times overall in the victory.

Statistically, Johnson paced the Tigers on offense with 13 carries for 76 yards, including the TD. Abdur-Rahman added 18 carries for 58 yards. Norman Harris had a 15-yard reception and Donovan Booker snared a 20-yard catch for the receiving corps.

Edwardsville now says goodbye to 21 seniors. Rodney Smith, Joe King, Dustin Walls, Devin Parker, Ethan Schmidt, Jay Singliterry, Booker, Jaylen Lewis, R.J. Wilson, Chase Viehman, Connelly, Eli Grigaitis, Drew Johnson, Griffin Kraut, Cale Warrer, Nick Thomas, Jacob Milton, Alec Van Patten, Jacob Stellhorn, Andrew Sill and Carson Robinson comprise the senior class.

Saturday’s loss saw a special season come to an end after the Tigers overcame much adversity. Starting 0-3 and dealing with key injuries, they persevered. Key returners like Abdur-Rahman, running backs Johnson, Dionte Rodgers and Antonio Thigpen, Jr. along with a slew of offensive linemen, receivers and defensive standouts should give EHS a strong foundation for another strong season in 2018.

× Matt Martin 11-18-17 Edwardsville head coach Matt Martin discusses the 17-10 loss to Loyola Academy on Saturday in the Class 8A state semifinals at the District 7 Sports Complex, as well as EHS' phenomenal season, finishing 9-4 after starting the season 0-3.